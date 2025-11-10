Prince Harry Acted as 'Coy' Wife Meghan Markle's 'Personal Bodyguard' at Kris Jenner's Lavish Birthday Bash, Reveals Body Language Expert

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry was "protective" of his wife, Meghan Markle, while attending Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, were among a star-studded guest list present at Jenner's party — which was held at Jeff Bezos' $165 million mansion on Sunday, November 9.

Prince Harry Is Meghan Markle's 'Personal Bodyguard'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has stepped up as Meghan Markle's 'personal bodyguard' as she returns back to acting.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entered the A-list event, body language expert Judi James explained to a news outlet that their demeanors reflected a "more old-school A-list" style, adding that Harry's serious approach stemmed from trying to protect his wife from the paparazzi and keep the attention on his "radiant" wife. "With a rather serious and focused-looking Harry towing Meghan along like her personal bodyguard," James explained. "In star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in Spare mode here."

Prince Harry Was 'Expressionless'

Source: MEGA The body language expert compared Prince Harry to Travis Kelce.

James added that Harry's "expressionless mode" directs attention to his wife, a method commonly used by Travis Kelce in his relationship with Taylor Swift. "The outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power," the expert claimed. "And with his hand gripped around Meghan's in a similar 'Big Paw' Travis grasp that speaks of a desire to protect as they go past the press."

Meghan Markle Avoided Eye Contact With Cameras

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly avoided making eye contact with paparazzi cameras.

Meanwhile, Meghan appeared to look down and avoid making eye contact with the cameras, a look which implied, "I am too big a star to openly court the cameras or adopt poses like the reality girls are probably doing," according to James. Adele had a similar reaction to the paparazzi outside the venue, using her clutch to hide her face from being photographed. "A cut-off ritual like the lowered and hidden eyes suggests a coy lack of need to perform for the cameras, and it implies an assumption of rabid press interest rather than a courting of it," said the body language expert. "But Meghan also performs a smile of utter delight here. Her cheeks are rounded, and her lips are hiked up high at the corners to create a symmetric shape."

Meghan Markle Returns to Acting

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is set to have a small role in an Amazon studio film.