Erika Kirk Accused of Being 'Too Touchy-Feely' After Hug With Jason Aldean Goes Viral: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is catching heat for being a little too "touchy-feely" with country star Jason Aldean. On Thursday, November 6, the widow received the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, created in honor of her late conservative husband, Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on September 10. Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, stepped up to present the Turning Point USA CEO with the award, introducing her as “the woman who refuses to surrender.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk went viral for hugging Jason Aldean a little too close at a recent event.

Article continues below advertisement

Once Erika hit the stage, social media zeroed in on the way she greeted the couple. She hugged both Aldeans for a noticeably long time before starting her speech — but the moment that really set off the internet came when she rubbed Jason’s back for several seconds. Brittany stood nearby, looking uncomfortable as Erika kept her hand on Jason.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users immediately called her out for being “too touchy-feely” with married men. One person snapped, “She needs to go home!! Put some pjs on and just stay there!!! Seriously.” Another viewer asked, “Why does she only hug men and married men only?” “Has no one heard of a handshake or side hug? 🙄,” one critic wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News Social media users said she was being too 'touchy' with married men.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Erika’s physical interactions have stirred up backlash. As OK! previously reported, she and Vice President J.D. Vance embraced at an October 29 Turning Point USA event. Their hug set off another round of speculation online, with some users insisting the moment was way too intimate. Viewers pointed out how J.D. placed his hand on her waist while she rested her hand on the back of his head.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

There’s a lot of controversy over this hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance.



Imagine being outraged over a 2.5 second hug between friends?



Help me understand. pic.twitter.com/FIuYGpqsh7 — brittany (@by__brittany) October 31, 2025 Source: Fox News

Article continues below advertisement

One X user said, “When I saw her leather pants, I thought perhaps I was overreacting to her choice of attire. When I heard this strange comment about Vance being like her husband, I asked myself why would she say that? Then I saw her hand on his head during a hug. Weird.” Another even joked about political fallout, writing, “J.D. Vance is going to divorce his Indian wife, distance himself from his family, marry Charlie Kirk’s widow, and position himself as a candidate for the 2028 U.S. presidential election.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News The Turning Point USA CEO also sparked backlash after an intimate hug with J.D. Vance went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

According to body language expert Mark Bowden, people may be reading too much into it — at least from J.D.’s side. Speaking exclusively to OK!, Mark explained that Erika’s body language showed she was emotionally charged going into the moment. Her head tilt — which “can appear coquettish or flirtatious” — suggested she had been “excitedly anticipating this moment.” He noted that her hands were held high as she walked toward him, a gesture that displayed strong emotional intensity and signaled she intended a passionate, heartfelt hug.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A body language expert said her gestures showed high emotion and intensity.