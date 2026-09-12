Prince Harry Is 'Just as Angry' as When He Left Britain and Still Wants Apology: Report

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They may be all smiles for the cameras, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have more complicated motives behind their return to England, according to royal insiders. The couple’s seemingly sudden trip has sparked speculation about what may be driving the move. Some sources claim Meghan could be gathering material for a future tell-all book, while Prince Harry is reportedly still seeking an apology from members of the royal family.

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Insiders Spill the Tea

Source: MEGA Friends of the prince say he's still angry at his family.

According to friends of the prince who spoke anonymously, Harry is "just as angry" as he was when he left Britain in 2020 and still expects an apology from members of the royal family, as reported by the Standard. "He's still in that Oprah mindset," one source said of the prince, who stepped back from his role as a senior working royal six years ago. Harry and Meghan later moved to California, where they pursued a number of commercial ventures, including media deals, publishing projects and lifestyle ventures. Those efforts have seen mixed results. Some projects, including Harry's memoir, Spare, became major commercial successes, while others failed to gain the same traction.

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Behind the Scenes of Royal Life

Source: MEGA Prince Harry visited London in July 2026, ahead of the big move.

Those close to Harry, who retains the title Duke of Sussex, say he has accused royal aides of trying to damage his relationship with his father, King Charles III. The couple’s return from California has also prompted speculation about whether family tensions are the only reason behind the visit, or whether other practical considerations may be at play.

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What Is Meghan Up To?

Source: MEGA There have been rumors that Meghan is making a comeback to acting and may even be writing a book.

Soon after it was announced that Harry and Meghan would return to the U.K., reports surfaced that Meghan could be eyeing a return to acting, the career she left behind before becoming the Duchess of Sussex. She was later linked to a possible role in The Gentlemen, though series star Theo James dismissed the speculation as “a lot of hot air,” as reported by Town & Country. More recently, reports have suggested Meghan could be considering a tell-all book about the royal family.

Harry's Future With the Royal Family

Source: MEGA Prince Harry spilled details about his family in the book.