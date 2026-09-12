Prince Harry Is 'Just as Angry' as When He Left Britain and Still Wants Apology: Report
Sept. 12 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
They may be all smiles for the cameras, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have more complicated motives behind their return to England, according to royal insiders.
The couple’s seemingly sudden trip has sparked speculation about what may be driving the move. Some sources claim Meghan could be gathering material for a future tell-all book, while Prince Harry is reportedly still seeking an apology from members of the royal family.
Insiders Spill the Tea
According to friends of the prince who spoke anonymously, Harry is "just as angry" as he was when he left Britain in 2020 and still expects an apology from members of the royal family, as reported by the Standard.
"He's still in that Oprah mindset," one source said of the prince, who stepped back from his role as a senior working royal six years ago. Harry and Meghan later moved to California, where they pursued a number of commercial ventures, including media deals, publishing projects and lifestyle ventures.
Those efforts have seen mixed results. Some projects, including Harry's memoir, Spare, became major commercial successes, while others failed to gain the same traction.
Behind the Scenes of Royal Life
Those close to Harry, who retains the title Duke of Sussex, say he has accused royal aides of trying to damage his relationship with his father, King Charles III.
The couple’s return from California has also prompted speculation about whether family tensions are the only reason behind the visit, or whether other practical considerations may be at play.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Figuring Out an Agreement' for His U.K. Return Amid Rumored Marriage Tension, Sources Claim: 'It's Make-or-Break'
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return Was 'Forced' and Tied to Seeking New Financial Opportunities, Expert Says
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Entire Worth' Was Their Royal Connection — and They 'Blew It,' Source Claims
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What Is Meghan Up To?
Soon after it was announced that Harry and Meghan would return to the U.K., reports surfaced that Meghan could be eyeing a return to acting, the career she left behind before becoming the Duchess of Sussex.
She was later linked to a possible role in The Gentlemen, though series star Theo James dismissed the speculation as “a lot of hot air,” as reported by Town & Country.
More recently, reports have suggested Meghan could be considering a tell-all book about the royal family.
Harry's Future With the Royal Family
As recently as 2025, Prince Harry said he would "love reconciliation" with his family, according to Page Six. However, his relationship with his brother, Prince William, remains strained, according to royal experts.
Harry has also acknowledged the depth of the family rift himself, saying that "some members" of the royal family may "never forgive" him.