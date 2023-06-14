Sarah Ferguson Defends 'Brave' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Leaving the Royal Family: 'Trailblaze for What You Believe'
Sarah Ferguson defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for leaving the royal family a few years ago.
“The thing is — and I’m really adamant about this — is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe — that’s very brave,” she told host Matt Shirvington on the Tuesday, June 13, episode of the Australia morning show Sunrise.
“I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the royal family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is," she continued.
Ferguson, 63, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, has spoken about the red-headed royal and his wife before.
Ever since Harry, 38, and the actress, 41, moved to California, they have rarely visited the U.K., although the former did make an appearance at King Charles' coronation in May.
Things are still tense between Harry and Prince William, especially after the former spilled family secrets in his tell-all book, Spare, which was released earlier this year.
- Jeffrey Epstein's Private Calendar Reveals He Secretly Met With Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson While Under House Arrest
- Sarah Ferguson Slips Up, Confesses Daughter Princess Eugenie Is Due 'Any Minute Now'
- Sarah Ferguson 'Honored' and 'Deeply Grateful' to Attend King Charles' Coronation Concert After She Was Snubbed From Ceremony
As OK! previously reported, she was asked what Princess Diana would think of Prince William and Harry's ongoing feud.
"She was all about being true to her heart, and her heart would say, 'My boys have done really well, they look so happy in their own family units and they have beautiful children,'" she revealed in April.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And that is what she'd look at. She'd look at altitude and I don't know, she's not here to speak for herself, but from me, if I'm here talking to you, I would say that we should have much more kindness in life," the Duchess of York added. "I think all of us need to stop being so cruel and trolling on the internet and social media. And, I think that we need to really lead by example ... why don't you just smile and be kind?"