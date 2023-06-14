Sarah Ferguson defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for leaving the royal family a few years ago.

“The thing is — and I’m really adamant about this — is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe — that’s very brave,” she told host Matt Shirvington on the Tuesday, June 13, episode of the Australia morning show Sunrise.

“I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the royal family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is," she continued.