BREAKING NEWS
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry Booed for Taking Jabs at Donald Trump During Cringey 'Late Night' Skit With Stephen Colbert

Photo of Stephen Colbert and Prince Harry
Source: CBS

Prince Harry was booed after taking jabs at President Donald Trump during a surprise appearance on 'The Last Night Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Profile Image

Dec. 4 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert but was met with boos after taking jabs at Donald Trump.

Colbert, 61, began the Wednesday, December 3, segment by poking fun at “problematic” Christmas-themed movies centered around royalty.

Prince Harry Made Surprise Late Night Appearance

Photo of Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'
Source: CBS

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

“They give people the unrealistic expectation that during the holiday season, they’re just going to bump into some prince at their job,” Colbert told his audience, as Harry, 41, came from backstage.

Although Colbert said Americans weren’t “obsessed with royalty,” Harry replied with a Trump-pointed jab, “Really? I heard you elected a king,” referencing “No Kings” protests directed at the Trump administration.

“And after making such a big deal about my great great great great great great grandfather, George III,” Harry joked during the segment. Colbert previously called the former monarch “kind of a jerk.”

Notably, George III was the recipient of America’s Declaration of Independence in the 1770s.

Source: CBS

Prince Harry joked about Donald Trump on 'The Late Show.'

Prince Harry Made a Dig Toward Donald Trump

Photo of Prince Harry shaded Donald Trump during his appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry shaded Donald Trump during his appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

The dig drew a mixed reaction from the crowd, prompting several boos from the audience.

Trump, 79, has yet to respond to the dig, but the two definitely have history. After Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family to move to California in 2020, Trump, who was finishing out his first term at the time, firmly stated he would “not pay for their security protection” in the United States.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Trump Refused to Provide Security for the Sussexes

Photo of President Donald Trump refused to provide protection in the United States for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump refused to provide protection in the United States for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” Harry and Meghan’s rep clapped back in a statement in March 2020. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

Most recently, the businessman commented on the former royals when the U.K. native’s immigration status made headlines. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” Trump told rhe New York Post in March. “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

Trump Has Praised Other Members of the Royal Family

Photo of Donald Trump praised King Charles during his last state visit in September.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised King Charles during his last state visit in September.

On the other hand, Trump has praised other members of the royal family when he returned to England on his second state visit last September.

“I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales. Really amazing,” Trump said during the state banquet, pointing at Prince William. “We’ve gotten to know you and I think you’re going to have unbelievable success in future.”

