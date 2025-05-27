Prince Harry's Interview After U.K. Security Spat Destroys Hopes of Reconciliation With Royal Family: 'Made Things a Lot Worse'
After Prince Harry aired his frustration for being denied security protection, a royal commentator believes that reconciliation with King Charles III and his brother, Prince William may be out of the window.
"Harry's latest interview has made things a whole lot worse," royal commentator Jennie Bond told a news outlet. "It's incredibly sad, but at the moment, I don't see any prospect of Harry mending bridges with either his father or his brother."
Prince Harry lost his automatic right to publicly-funded U.K. security, following his decision to step down as a senior royal and move to North America alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.
He legally challenged the government's decision to assess his security needs on a case-by-case basis. In February 2024, the High Court rejected his initial challenge, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal in May 2025.
Following the courtroom defeat, Prince Harry went on BBC, airing his frustration.
"Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. I thought with all the disagreements, the one thing I could rely on was my family keeping me safe," Harry said.
"And not only did they decide to remove my security in the U.K., but they also signaled to every single government around the world not to protect us," he added.
Prince Harry declared he can never safely return. "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he lamented.
In the interview he said he was open to reconciling with the royal family, including his father.
"I can forgive my family's involvement, my father, my brother, my stepmother … for so many things that have happened. I have moved past that," he stated resolutely, highlighting past grievances over their treatment of him and his wife.
Yet one thing remains unforgivable: the security decision that endangered his family. "What I am struggling to forgive is that a decision that was made in 2020 is knowingly putting me and my family in harm's way," he said.
Prince Harry claimed The Firm attempted to use security as "leverage" to keep them tethered to the monarchy.
"But once they realized that wasn't going to work, that [we] are happier outside of the institution, please just look at the facts," he implored. "If anything was to happen to me, my wife or my father's grandchildren, look where the responsibility lies."