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Prince Harry gave a hopeful update on his father King Charles' ongoing cancer battle. The Duke of Sussex, 42, opened up about the monarch's health during a recent interview, noting the 77 year old is "getting better."

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King Charles Announced His Cancer Battle in 2024

Source: MEGA King Charles announced he was suffering from a type of cancer in February 2024.

Charles announced in early 2024 he was suffering from a form of cancer following a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. He then stated in a video message in December 2025 his cancer treatment would be scaled back in the new year. During an interview with GQ that was released on Tuesday, October 20, Harry shared with journalist Zach Baron how Charles has been feeling recently.

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Source: MEGA 'There’s a big difference between losing one parent and losing two,' Prince Harry stated.

"I would think having suffered the traumatic death of a parent, that something like this could be very triggering in that respect — to having a sick parent now," Baron said. "Yes, but he’s getting better," the Invictus Games founder responded. "I think there’s a big difference between losing one parent and losing two." Harry continued: "From the friends of mine that have lost two, they go, 'Well, now I’m an orphan,' even if you’re in your 40s or 50s. I’ve never heard someone say that to me before. I was like, 'Wow, I hadn’t considered that.'"

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Princess Diana Died in 1997 at the Age of 36

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in August 1997 after a car crash in Paris.

Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, lost their mother, Princess Diana, in August 1997 when they were both young boys. Diana passed away at the age of 36 following injuries she sustained in a Parisian car crash. The Spare author further discussed with GQ the idea of mortality, also describing the last phone call he had with Diana when he was 12 years old. "I’ve always thought to myself since I was a young kid and conversations with other friends of mine, 'If you had a choice, what would you choose? To have a parent ripped away from you suddenly without any preparation or having the long-term suffering, but the ability to say goodbye?'" Harry wondered.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry was only 12 years old when his mother passed away.