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Prince Harry Says Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is 'Getting Better' Amid Treatment

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry shared some insight into his father's health battle recently.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry gave a hopeful update on his father King Charles' ongoing cancer battle.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, opened up about the monarch's health during a recent interview, noting the 77 year old is "getting better."

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King Charles Announced His Cancer Battle in 2024

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image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles announced he was suffering from a type of cancer in February 2024.

Charles announced in early 2024 he was suffering from a form of cancer following a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. He then stated in a video message in December 2025 his cancer treatment would be scaled back in the new year.

During an interview with GQ that was released on Tuesday, October 20, Harry shared with journalist Zach Baron how Charles has been feeling recently.

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image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

'There’s a big difference between losing one parent and losing two,' Prince Harry stated.

"I would think having suffered the traumatic death of a parent, that something like this could be very triggering in that respect — to having a sick parent now," Baron said.

"Yes, but he’s getting better," the Invictus Games founder responded. "I think there’s a big difference between losing one parent and losing two."

Harry continued: "From the friends of mine that have lost two, they go, 'Well, now I’m an orphan,' even if you’re in your 40s or 50s. I’ve never heard someone say that to me before. I was like, 'Wow, I hadn’t considered that.'"

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Princess Diana Died in 1997 at the Age of 36

image of princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in August 1997 after a car crash in Paris.

Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, lost their mother, Princess Diana, in August 1997 when they were both young boys. Diana passed away at the age of 36 following injuries she sustained in a Parisian car crash.

The Spare author further discussed with GQ the idea of mortality, also describing the last phone call he had with Diana when he was 12 years old.

"I’ve always thought to myself since I was a young kid and conversations with other friends of mine, 'If you had a choice, what would you choose? To have a parent ripped away from you suddenly without any preparation or having the long-term suffering, but the ability to say goodbye?'" Harry wondered.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was only 12 years old when his mother passed away.

"And it turns out that there is no answer,” he added. "I’ve got friends and family who are suffering from cancer, I’ve had a mom that was taken away from me too soon, and I have spoken very openly about one of my biggest regrets is that last phone call I had with her."

"If I’d known it was the last call with her, how different that conversation would have been. And I’m the one that has to live with that. And the fact that as a 12 year old kid — all I wanted to do was go off and run and play with my cousins," he said.

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