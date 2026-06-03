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Prince Harry Snubbed From Cousin Peter Phillip's Wedding as 'Loyal' Prince William Scores Invite: Insider

image of prince William, prince harry and Peter Phillips
Source: MEGA

Prince William will be attending cousin Peter Phillips' nuptials this weekend.

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June 3 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry didn't make the cut for cousin Peter Phillips' wedding to fiancée Harriet Sperling on June 6, despite Prince William landing a coveted invitation.

Royal expert Emily Nash revealed on Tuesday, June 2, how Phillips' allegiances lie strictly with the Prince of Wales, 43.

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Peter Phillips and Prince Harry Haven't Spoken in Years

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image of prince harry and Peter Phillips
Source: MEGA

Peter Phillips and Prince Harry aren't that close.

“I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn’t it?” Nash told Page Six. “What we were told was that Peter hadn’t spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn’t invited as a result.”

Phillips, 48, is the son of Princess Anne, and is set to tie the knot with Sperling in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire, England.

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image of prince harry and prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged for years.

“Peter is very loyal and very protective. He’s been a very good sounding board to his cousin over the years,” Nash explained, noting William is also "loyal" and "very close" to his relative.

“So it absolutely makes sense that I think had both Wales brothers been there, it would have put a completely different slant on the whole event," she said.

“And that’s not what you want on what should be the happiest day of your life, right?” the expert wondered.

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Peter Phillips Acted as Mediator Between Prince Harry and Prince William in 2021

image of Peter Phillips
Source: MEGA

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling will marry on June 6.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved out of the U.K. in January 2020 and relocated to Montecito, Calif. His icy relationship with his estranged brother still hasn't thawed since his departure six years prior.

Nash also recalled Phillips acting as the “peacemaker” between Harry and William during Prince Philips' funeral in April 2021.

“Peter was positioned between the two warring brothers,” she recounted. “He was sort of put right in the middle of them as the older cousin, and that must have been a really difficult moment for him.”

Who Will Be Attending Peter Phillips' Nuptials?

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to the wedding.

“Of course, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then," Nash stated, adding it was a "smart" move for Harry to be snubbed from his cousin's nuptials this upcoming weekend.

“If that had been the case, it would have become the absolute focal point for Peter and Harriet’s special day, and there have been enough distractions, I think, from the good things about the royal family over the past year,” she said. “Hopefully, they can just have this one day to come together and celebrate someone’s happy news for a change.”

Kate Middleton is expected to attend the royal event, as well as King Charles. Phillips’ sister, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike, are also on the guest list.

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