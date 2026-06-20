How King Charles' Cancer Battle Is Making Him Ultra Emotional Over Prince Harry's Estrangement
June 20 2026, Updated 8:00 a.m. ET
King Charles has become increasingly emotional about his fractured relationship with Prince Harry as his ongoing battle with cancer prompts him to reflect on family, lost time and the possibility of reconciliation with his younger son, OK! can reveal.
The monarch, 77, and Harry, 41, shared a deeply personal reunion during a private 54-minute meeting at Clarence House in London on September 10, 2025 – marking their first face-to-face encounter in 19 months.
The meeting followed years of tensions sparked by Harry and his 44-year-old wife Meghan Markle's dramatic departure from royal duties in 2020, a series of high-profile interviews, the publication of Harry's memoir Spare and continuing disagreements within the royal family.
According to sources, the gathering was arranged after Harry reached out to his father earlier in the year in an attempt to repair relations, with the King's cancer diagnosis in 2024 playing a significant role in reshaping his outlook.
A source familiar with the situation told us: "Charles' health battle has made him far more reflective and emotionally open than people are used to seeing. The estrangement from Harry has weighed heavily on him for years, but confronting his own mortality has intensified those feelings. He has become much more conscious of the importance of family and of making the most of the time he has with the people he loves."
Another insider said: "There is a feeling among those close to Charles that his cancer diagnosis has stripped away some of the emotional barriers that once existed. He is looking at life differently now. The distance between him and Harry became increasingly painful because he doesn't want family relationships defined by years of silence and misunderstanding."
Sources also said the atmosphere during Charles and Harry's 2025 reunion was highly emotional from the moment father and son were reunited.
One insider said: "The reunion unleashed a torrent of emotion that had been building behind the scenes for years. Those close to Charles were genuinely surprised by how openly he expressed his feelings because he has always been someone who tends to keep his emotions tightly controlled. Seeing Harry in person after such a prolonged period of distance appeared to bring everything to the surface at once. There was a real sense that both father and son had been carrying the burden of their estrangement for far longer than either wanted to admit. The hurt, the disappointment and the missed opportunities had accumulated over time, and when they finally sat down together there was an overwhelming feeling of relief that they no longer had to communicate through aides, advisers or carefully managed messages."
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The source added: "It wasn't simply a formal royal meeting. It became a deeply personal conversation between a father who has been dealing with major health challenges and a son who had spent years living thousands of miles away. There were moments when the emotions in the room were impossible to hide."
According to those familiar with the meeting, Charles and Harry spent much of their time discussing family matters, including Harry and Meghan's children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, as well as the King's treatment and health challenges.
A separate source said: "One of the most striking aspects of the conversation was that neither Charles nor Harry appeared interested in reopening old wounds or relitigating the arguments that have dominated their relationship in recent years.This wasn't about settling scores. It was about creating an opportunity for a father and son to sit in the same room again and have an honest, heartfelt conversation. There remains a deep affection between them despite the difficulties."
The source added: "What seemed to resonate most was an acknowledgment of how much valuable time had slipped away during the years of estrangement. Both of them understand that family circumstances have changed, that children are growing up, and that opportunities to spend meaningful time together cannot be taken for granted."
The meeting is understood to have been held at Clarence House rather than Buckingham Palace because it offered a more private and relaxed setting for the sensitive discussion.