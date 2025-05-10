Prince Harry Caught on Ring Camera 'Looking for a Friend at the Wrong House'
Prince Harry did more than just lose his security detail court hearing in the U.K.
After the legal matter was settled, Harry was caught on a Ring camera as he knocked on several doors on a London street “looking for a friend.”
A local reported to a news outlet that the scene was “a bit odd” because “he didn’t seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for.”
London Resident 'Shocked' to See Prince Harry at Their Door
“Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long,” the local added. “I don’t think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors, let alone if you don’t feel safe.”
One resident of a townhome he knocked on reported that their housekeeper didn’t initially recognize the Duke. When the resident looked at the Ring camera, they said they were “shocked to see it was him.”
“We only really noticed once neighbors started talking,” they added. “And then we were like, ‘Oh yes!’”
Prince Harry Wants to 'Reconcile' With the Royal Family
Harry visited the U.K. specifically for his two-day hearing on April 8 and 9, and later returned to hear the final decision of his appeal on May 2.
He then returned to California for an interview that was heard around the world, where he spoke about his estrangement from the royal family.
“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious,” Harry shared with the news outlet.
Prince Harry Believes Security Battle Was to Keep His Family 'Under the Roof'
Despite wanting to mend the ongoing rift between him and the royals, Harry noted that the decision to strip him, Meghan Markle and their kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, of their funded team of security was a targeted move to keep the monarchy together in England.
“This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute, and it makes me really, really sad that we’re sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made most likely — in fact, I know — to keep us under the roof,” Harry suggested.
Prince Harry Won't Return to the U.K. With His Wife and Kids
As a result, Harry admitted he wouldn’t be bringing his family back to the U.K. anytime soon — or maybe ever. “I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he shared.
“I love my country; I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland,” Harry elaborated.