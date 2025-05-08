or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry's Feud With Royal Family Would Have 'Truly Horrified' Late Queen Elizabeth, Expert Reveals: 'She Was Private'

photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry
Source: mega

The royal feud would have disappointed Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022.

By:

May 8 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry’s conflict with the royal family has been long-standing — and very public. While it created a wedge between him and his father, King Charles, it also separated him from his brother, Prince William, and the entire monarchy.

According to British royals expert Hilary Fordwich, the ongoing turbulence between the relatives would have left the late Queen Elizabeth IItruly horrified.”

“For her, it would indeed have been felt as a violation of both discretion and privacy,” Fordwich explained. “She valued the little privacy her family members could maintain in such an exposed role.”

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Particularly Private' Before Her Death

prince harrys feud royal family horrified late queen elizabeth was private
Source: mega

The late Queen was 'private' about 'health and family disputes.'

The expert told a news outlet, “Being betrayed by a family member, publicly airing grievances was abhorrent to her. She was particularly private regarding matters of health and family disputes.”

The Queen would have been especially heartbroken to witness how Harry and Meghan Markle’s life unfolded after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, as the Queen was the one to agree to Harry and Meghan’s decision before she died in 2022 at the age of 96.

Article continues below advertisement

prince harrys feud royal family truly horrified late queen elizabeth was private
Source: mega

Queen Elizabeth II 'was focused on protecting' the monarchy.

“Queen Elizabeth at the time of ‘Megxit’ hoped for the best, for family unity and discretion,” Fordwich noted. “She was focused on protecting the future of the monarchy. She guarded its reputation and continuity her entire life, focusing on stability.”

Fordwich’s comments come after Harry’s interview on May 2, where he claimed he wanted to mend his relationship with his father before it was too late, as the King is battling cancer and has left the Duke out of the loop about its severity.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Queen Elizabeth II Would Have Felt About Harry's Interviews

prince harrys feud royal family horrified late queen elizabeth private
Source: mega

British broadcaster Helena Chard said the late Queen will be 'turning in her grave' over the royal feud.

During the controversial sit-down, Harry admitted, “I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile.”

Following his remarks, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard criticized the Duke for turning what should have been a 10-minute interview about his taxpayer-funded security court case into a “delusional, damning, self-absorbed moan.”

Chard added, “The queen will especially be turning in her grave. [Harry] has shown complete disrespect for the lifelong work of the late Queen Elizabeth II… The majority of people, even non-monarchists, held the highest admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth and the unifying role she played.”

Queen Elizabeth II Would Have Been Disappointed With Meghan Markle

prince harrys feud royal family truly horrified late queen elizabeth private
Source: mega

Queen Elizabeth II was 'initially impressed by' Meghan Markle.

The broadcaster went on to explain how the Queen would have been disappointed by Meghan, whom she was initially “very impressed by.”

Chard added, “She made it clear that all she needed was her husband… Meghan struggled to adjust to life in the royal fold… She was reluctant to take advice. She hoped to do things her way after her marriage, not the royal way.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.