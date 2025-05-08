Prince Harry's Feud With Royal Family Would Have 'Truly Horrified' Late Queen Elizabeth, Expert Reveals: 'She Was Private'

Prince Harry’s conflict with the royal family has been long-standing — and very public. While it created a wedge between him and his father, King Charles, it also separated him from his brother, Prince William, and the entire monarchy.

According to British royals expert Hilary Fordwich, the ongoing turbulence between the relatives would have left the late Queen Elizabeth II “truly horrified.”

“For her, it would indeed have been felt as a violation of both discretion and privacy,” Fordwich explained. “She valued the little privacy her family members could maintain in such an exposed role.”