'Clueless' Prince Harry Praised for Being a 'Good Sport' as He's Asked About Taylor Swift and Charli XCX Drama in Rare Podcast Interview
Oct. 29 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
Prince Harry was asked to weigh in on one of the biggest feuds currently going on in pop culture.
During the Wednesday, October 29, episode of the "Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know" podcast, the Duke of Sussex, 41, was questioned about the alleged tension between Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.
Host Hasan Minhaj introduced the "beef" between the stars as a "heavy" topic.
"The what? Oh, no," Harry replied, clearly confused.
Minhaj proceeded to detail the alleged diss tracks the women wrote about each other.
"This is serious," he said. "Because was Charli’s diss track even a diss track? I mean, to me, ‘Sympathy Is a Knife’ was about something completely different, but then Taylor comes back, and I think escalates it, with the ‘Actually Romantic’ thing."
Did Taylor Swift and Charli XCX Write Diss Tracks About Each Other?
Charli calls out a girl who "taps [her] insecurities" in "Sympathy Is a Knife," although she previously insisted she was not shading Swift.
"I’m seeing online that some people think there are diss tracks on Brat and I just wanted to come on here and clarify that there aren’t — apart from maybe 'Von Dutch,' which kind of is — but the other tracks in question aren’t diss tracks," she said on TikTok.
The 33-year-old added, "They’re really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers but also expected to be best friends with every single person, constantly."
Swift's "Actually Romantic" compares someone to a "toy chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse." Additionally, the 35-year-old's new track features the lyrics, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke’s got you brave," which some believe references Charli's alleged drug use.
Fans Call Prince Harry a 'Good Sport' for Entertaining Comments About Celeb Feud
"Is this fair? Or did Charli draw blood, and Taylor had to respond?" the comedian queried.
Harry, still confused, began to respond when he was cut off.
"Sometimes I think, where do we go from here, you know?" Minhaj continued.
"Well..." was all the royal managed to utter before bursting into laughter.
Fans flooded the comments of the podcast to weigh in on the awkward moment. Many rendered Harry "clueless" and "genuinely confused."
"Hasan is unhinged and Harry was such a good sport," one person wrote, while another noted, "I cannot believe Hasan is interviewing literal royalty and is talking about Taylor Swift."
Charli XCX Critiques 'Musician Documentaries' After Eras Tour Series Announcement
In a Tuesday, October 14, interview, Charli seemingly shaded her fellow pop star following the news of her Eras Tour documentary.
"I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is, it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero," she explained. "And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome."
In the same interview, Charli "declined to comment" on her alleged feud with the "So High School" artist.
Prince Harry's Other Awkward Podcast Moment
Elsewhere in Wednesday's podcast episode, Prince Harry hilariously tried his hand at an American accent.
"This is the most American sentence I could think of: I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee’s," Minhaj ordered his guest to repeat, encouraging him to stress the "A" in "Applebee's."
"'A,’ Applebee’s..." Harry repeated. "Now I’m just sitting here sweating...I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee’s."
Minhaj applauded the royal and said his impersonation was "decent."