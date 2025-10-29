or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Clueless' Prince Harry Praised for Being a 'Good Sport' as He's Asked About Taylor Swift and Charli XCX Drama in Rare Podcast Interview

Photo of Taylor Swift, Prince Harry and Charli XCX
Source: MEGA/Hasan Minhaj/YouTube

Prince Harry was visibly confused as to why Taylor Swift and Charli XCX are allegedly feuding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry was asked to weigh in on one of the biggest feuds currently going on in pop culture.

During the Wednesday, October 29, episode of the "Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know" podcast, the Duke of Sussex, 41, was questioned about the alleged tension between Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.

Host Hasan Minhaj introduced the "beef" between the stars as a "heavy" topic.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Hasan Minhaj/YouTube

Prince Harry appeared on Hasan Minhaj's podcast.

"The what? Oh, no," Harry replied, clearly confused.

Minhaj proceeded to detail the alleged diss tracks the women wrote about each other.

"This is serious," he said. "Because was Charli’s diss track even a diss track? I mean, to me, ‘Sympathy Is a Knife’ was about something completely different, but then Taylor comes back, and I think escalates it, with the ‘Actually Romantic’ thing."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Taylor Swift and Charli XCX Write Diss Tracks About Each Other?

Image of Taylor Swift reportedly dissed Charli XCX in a new song.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift reportedly dissed Charli XCX in a new song.

Charli calls out a girl who "taps [her] insecurities" in "Sympathy Is a Knife," although she previously insisted she was not shading Swift.

"I’m seeing online that some people think there are diss tracks on Brat and I just wanted to come on here and clarify that there aren’t — apart from maybe 'Von Dutch,' which kind of is — but the other tracks in question aren’t diss tracks," she said on TikTok.

The 33-year-old added, "They’re really just about how it’s so complicated being an artist, especially a female artist, where you are pitted against your peers but also expected to be best friends with every single person, constantly."

Swift's "Actually Romantic" compares someone to a "toy chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse." Additionally, the 35-year-old's new track features the lyrics, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke’s got you brave," which some believe references Charli's alleged drug use.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Call Prince Harry a 'Good Sport' for Entertaining Comments About Celeb Feud

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Prince Harry was asked about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.
Source: Hasan Minhaj/YouTube

Prince Harry was asked about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.

"Is this fair? Or did Charli draw blood, and Taylor had to respond?" the comedian queried.

Harry, still confused, began to respond when he was cut off.

"Sometimes I think, where do we go from here, you know?" Minhaj continued.

"Well..." was all the royal managed to utter before bursting into laughter.

Fans flooded the comments of the podcast to weigh in on the awkward moment. Many rendered Harry "clueless" and "genuinely confused."

"Hasan is unhinged and Harry was such a good sport," one person wrote, while another noted, "I cannot believe Hasan is interviewing literal royalty and is talking about Taylor Swift."

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX Critiques 'Musician Documentaries' After Eras Tour Series Announcement

Image of Charli XCX alluded to her tension with Taylor Swift in a recent interview.
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX alluded to her tension with Taylor Swift in a recent interview.

In a Tuesday, October 14, interview, Charli seemingly shaded her fellow pop star following the news of her Eras Tour documentary.

"I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is, it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero," she explained. "And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome."

In the same interview, Charli "declined to comment" on her alleged feud with the "So High School" artist.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Other Awkward Podcast Moment

Source: @ChrisBaronSmit1/X

Prince Harry attempted an American accent.

Elsewhere in Wednesday's podcast episode, Prince Harry hilariously tried his hand at an American accent.

"This is the most American sentence I could think of: I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee’s," Minhaj ordered his guest to repeat, encouraging him to stress the "A" in "Applebee's."

"'A,’ Applebee’s..." Harry repeated. "Now I’m just sitting here sweating...I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee’s."

Minhaj applauded the royal and said his impersonation was "decent."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.