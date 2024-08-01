Prince Harry Reached Out to Princess Diana's Family After the Death of His Uncle Lord Robert Fellowes
After the Spencer family lost Princess Diana's brother-in-law Lord Robert Fellowes, Prince Harry seemingly reached out to his relatives.
According to a report, the Duke of Sussex is in contact with his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes, as they've maintained a close relationship over the years.
Harry's uncle Charles Spencer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor his late brother-in-law.
"My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us,” Spencer wrote. “A total gentleman – in all the best meanings of that word – he was a man of humor, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”
It hasn't been confirmed if the Duke of Sussex will attend Robert's funeral, but a source shared that he is supportive of his aunt.
“The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there," the source told an outlet. "It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan. But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”
OK! previously reported Robert worked as a private secretary to Queen Elizabeth during the 1992 annus horribilis — the year was given the title after King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew all separated from their spouses. Aside from the difficult period, Robert advised The Crown after the death of his sister-in-law Diana.
"I was deeply fond of her. She was a very good person. She found it difficult in life to find happiness, and I'm sad for people who have that situation," Robert said.
Prince William and Harry often spent time with Jane, and the aristocrat attended Princess Lilibet's 2023 christening in California.
"Their friends were the children of their father's circle," Tina Brown wrote in The Palace Papers. "It was Diana's more sober-sided sister, don't-rock-the-boat Jane, who became a steady presence in the boys' lives, hosting them on country weekends in Norfolk with their cousins.”
"Thanks to her marriage to Robert Fellowes, who stayed a lifelong loyalist to the Queen after he retired as her private secretary, she was almost a Windsor by osmosis," Brown added.
The princes are dealing with the loss, but it's unclear if grief will reunite them, as the siblings' relationship deteriorated after the release of Spare. Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, predicted William is focused on his life with Kate Middleton and her cancer treatment.
“There is no room for any reconciliation now, they just don't trust him. He's worn away all the trust that they had in him," Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "They can't invite him back into the fold because they know that when he gets back to America, he'll tell Meghan everything and then the rest of the world will know exactly what's happening."
Us Weekly reported on Harry's correspondence.
The insider spoke to The Daily Beast.