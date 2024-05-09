Prince Harry Has an 'Authentic Affection' for Princess Diana's Family — But Is 'Awkward' Around King Charles
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and though he didn't get to see his father, King Charles, Princess Diana's family showed up for him at St. Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday, May 8.
Body language expert Judi James noticed that the former senior royal seemed more comfortable around the Spencer family than his own.
"Harry clearly looks excited and delighted to be seeing his mother’s family again here, his cheeks are rounded, his face red and shiny and his eye-smile involves crinkling to signal authentic pleasure and affection," James said in reference to Harry greeting Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lara Spencer, Louis Spencer and George McCorquodale.
"With Diana’s sister, there is a three-stage hug. He begins with a cheek kiss, with his hands clutching her back at shoulder level," she noted.
Since leaving the U.K., the Spencer family maintained a relationship with Harry, as Lady Jane and Lady Sarah McCorquodale attended Princess Lilibet's christening in California.
"Then stage two is where they pull closer for an actual hug and Harry places his head over her shoulder with a facial expression that signals love," James shared. "The parting is stage three, with ‘regret’ or ‘reluctance’ rituals to hint he would like the hug to go on longer, as he rubs his hands up and down her upper arms."
"Meanwhile, with his uncle Earl Spencer there is a two-stage handshake that converts into a hug and back-pat and as he greets other members of the group his signals of excitement increase as he grins, chats and pulls faces," James revealed.
While chatting with Earl Spencer, Harry was visibly enthusiastic about his uncle's presence.
"Harry’s body language here is a blend of excited, ‘free’ child and fond adult. He looks relaxed and socially ‘safe’ as though able to express his emotions as well as be more playful," James stated.
- Prince Harry Makes Cheeky Wedding Joke During Surprise Walkabout in London
- Prince Harry and King Charles Were Only 3 Miles Apart During the Duke's U.K. Trip — But They Failed to Meet
- King Charles Ensured No Royal Could Attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games Service by Scheduling Garden Party at the Same Time: Source
The author pointed out that Harry's mannerisms with the Spencers differ from how he acts around his dad.
"[Charles and Harry] have always been far more tempered because for Charles the depiction of being ‘regal’ involves much higher levels of formality," James said.
"Like his father Philip, Charles would be seen kissing his sons in public but the cheek-kiss ritual for Charles is similar to the one he even did with Diana during their marriage, i.e an awkward gesture that contains restraint signals to avoid any of the intensifying stages we can see between Harry and the Spencers," she explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
His Majesty didn't attend the gathering, but James believes the famous redhead still has an affinity for the king.
"The love is still there though, despite the awkwardness. Harry will know his father is old-school plus he has his royal role in mind at all times," the commentator concluded. "The Spencers have the luxury of being able to act with more spontaneity in public and, given the current royal frost, Harry would naturally be keen to be seen giving and receiving family love during this visit to the U.K."
James spoke to The Mirror.