Royal Heartbreak: Prince William and Prince Harry's Uncle Dead at Age 82

Jane continues to keep a close relationship with William and Harry, as she attended Princess Lilibet's christening in California and the Duke of Sussex's recent Invictus Games 10-year anniversary gathering in London.

Although Jane continues to be in William and Harry's lives, the relationship between the two brothers declined after the release of Spare. OK! previously reported Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, believes the siblings won't reunite anytime soon.

“There is no room for any reconciliation now, they just don't trust him. He's worn away all the trust that they had in him," Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "They can't invite him back into the fold because they know that when he gets back to America, he'll tell Meghan everything and then the rest of the world will know exactly what's happening."