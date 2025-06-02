Prince Harry Contemplated Taking Mom Princess Diana's Last Name After He Ditched the Monarchy and Moved to America: Insider
Prince Harry became so upset with the royal family that he contemplated changing his last name when he stepped down from the monarchy and moved to America.
According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex wanted to take his late mother Princess Diana's maiden name, Spencer, which would have also been given to his and Meghan Markle's two children, Archie and Lilibet.
Prince Harry Asked His Uncle for Advice on Changing His Last Name
A source claimed the Spare author turned to his uncle Earl Spencer about the idea, who swayed him not do so.
"They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step," the source said, adding that Princess Diana's younger brother thought the change would bring too many legal issues.
Archie and Lilibet's surname is listed as Mountbatten-Windsor, which was decided by the royal family, though they also use Sussex as a last name.
While they were originally called Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, their titles were updated to Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022 and King Charles took the throne.
Meghan Markle Says Having 'Sussex' as a Last Name 'Means So Much'
Meghan mentioned using Sussex as a last name on an episode of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which hit the streaming service in March.
On one episode, the mom-of-two was joined by pal Mindy Kaling, who referred to the Suits alum as "Meghan Markle," to which she said, "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."
"You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children,'" Meghan explained. "It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"
"Now I know. And I love it," The Office star replied.
In a recent interview, the As Ever founder touched on the subject once again, saying, "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."
"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?' I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex," she gushed of family life.
Despite making a big deal out of the Sussex moniker, Meghan introduced herself by just her first name when she launched her "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast in April.