Prince Harry 'Desperately' Wants King Charles to Open 2027 Invictus Games to Help Squash Feud: 'It's His Dream'
Jan. 10 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Prince Harry seemingly has a solution to help end his royal feud with his father, King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex's 2027 Invictus Games will be held in the United Kingdom, and he's hoping that his estranged dad will join him at the sporting event.
“Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus — and he wants him to open the games alongside him,” a source recently told The Sun.
“Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side," the insider continued. "Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left the Royal Fold in 2020
The source noted how the monarch, 77, and Harry, 41, both "appear to want a reconciliation."
"The games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other. The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion," they said. “People helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony.”
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, opted to take a step back as senior members of the royal family in early 2020.
The 2027 Invictus Games Will Begin on July 10 in Birmingham, U.K.
The couple moved to Montecito, Calif., that same year and have been focusing on their own business ventures since then.
Harry launched his Invictus Games, a series of Olympic-style games that allow for wounded and recovered veterans to compete in various sports tournaments, in 2014.
The 2027 Invictus Games will be held from July 10 until July 17, 2027, ending on Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday.
“Planning committees are aware of Camilla’s birthday and hope Charles will be able to do the opening and attend events while still honoring commitments to his wife,” the source also stated.
The games are “planned way in advance, and there have been meetings and conference calls about the 2027 Invictus pretty much since the last ones in Vancouver finished," the insider dished.
In June 2025, Daily Mail revealed that the Spare author is also planning to invite other members of The Firm to his event. “Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family,” an insider said. “Invictus hopes the royal family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part.”
The last time the father-son duo were in the same room was in September 2025. Harry and the former Prince of Wales saw each other for a 55-minute meeting at Clarence House, where they had tea and gave each other gifts.