'Homesick' Prince Harry Wants an 'Excuse' to Return to the U.K. 4 Years After Leaving the Royal Fold
Prince Harry revealed the 2027 Invictus Games will be held in the U.K., and experts think the Duke of Sussex will use the event to spend quality time in his native nation.
"I think that he's homesick, quite honestly. I think he's looking for any reason, any excuse to get back there," Kinsey Schofield told Sky News Australia. "It's widely reported that his dad doesn't take all of his phone calls, maybe this is the perfect excuse for him to go spend a significant time over there."
In May, Harry traveled to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but King Charles and the Windsors failed to attend the event.
OK! previously reported commentator Lee Cohen believes Meghan Markle will "make an excuse" to not travel to Birmingham.
"From all of the accounts that I've read, Harry will be coming solo without Meghan," Cohen told GB News. "It would be a convenient excuse to dodge a potentially chilly reception, wouldn't it?"
The Duchess of Sussex hasn't spent time in the U.K. since 2022, but Harry losing his security lawsuit could be a reason for her to stay in California.
"Security concerns? She's living in the United States, where people bear arms all the time," Nana Akua noted. "We saw what almost happened to Donald Trump, and thank goodness he's still with us."
"It just seems a bit absurd for them to say, 'Oh, it's security.' They live in America," she said.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Extended a Small Olive Branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
- Meghan Markle Will 'Make an Excuse' for Skipping Prince Harry's 2027 Invictus Games in the U.K.
- Prince Harry Set to Receive a Whopping $8.5 Million From His Royal Inheritance on His 40th Birthday
Since the Invictus Games is so important, the duke was recently given the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his commitment to veteran advocacy work.
"I'd like to begin or express my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I am so honored is here tonight," Harry began in his acceptance speech.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat's mother," he continued. "Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."
Harry chose to honor Tillman's mom, Mary, after she criticized ESPN for honoring the former senior royal.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the backlash, Harry clarified that he was at the ESPYs as a member of the Invictus Games.
"I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games Foundation a reality," he shared.
"This award belongs to them, not to me," Harry stated.