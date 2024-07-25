'Homesick' Prince Harry Wants an 'Excuse' to Return to the U.K. 4 Years After Leaving the Royal Fold

"I think that he's homesick, quite honestly. I think he's looking for any reason, any excuse to get back there," Kinsey Schofield told Sky News Australia. "It's widely reported that his dad doesn't take all of his phone calls, maybe this is the perfect excuse for him to go spend a significant time over there."

In May, Harry traveled to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but King Charles and the Windsors failed to attend the event.