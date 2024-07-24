'Pathetic' Prince Harry Slammed for 'Upstaging' Prince George's 11th Birthday With Invictus Games Announcement

"This is also really terrible. Prince Harry upstaged young Prince George's lovely birthday release of those pictures by Catherine Middleton by announcing on the same day that the Invictus Games are going to be held in Birmingham in 2027," Dan Wootton said on GB News.

"It does just show you how pathetic Prince Harry is," Wootton continued. "He knew it was George's birthday, he knew the picture was going to be released. He wants to steal the thunder with his Invictus Games announcement. It's just pathetic gameplaying yet again."