'Pathetic' Prince Harry Slammed for 'Upstaging' Prince George's 11th Birthday With Invictus Games Announcement
The Invictus Games is returning to the U.K. for the first time since 2014, but did Prince Harry's announcement overshadow Prince George's birthday celebration on Monday, July 22?
"This is also really terrible. Prince Harry upstaged young Prince George's lovely birthday release of those pictures by Catherine Middleton by announcing on the same day that the Invictus Games are going to be held in Birmingham in 2027," Dan Wootton said on GB News.
"It does just show you how pathetic Prince Harry is," Wootton continued. "He knew it was George's birthday, he knew the picture was going to be released. He wants to steal the thunder with his Invictus Games announcement. It's just pathetic gameplaying yet again."
Aside from the Duke of Sussex, one royal biographer thinks Meghan Markle enjoys distracting the public from the Windsors.
"It's such a shame. I think Meghan likes to do that, we've seen that so many times," Angela Levin continued. "Every time the royal family do something, she has to do something just before and it's all carefully controlled."
"I've been told many times she knows exactly what she's doing, it's not a mistake, she's very cautious," Levin continued. "And Harry I suppose was told this is what he had to do."
The sporting event will occur in Birmingham — something the Duke of Sussex celebrated in his announcement.
"Your city's strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start," Harry said in a statement.
"We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well," he shared.
OK! previously reported Harry applauded Invictus Games' former CEO, Dominic Reid, for his contribution to the organization after he stepped down.
“Ten years on from the inception of the Invictus Games, we proudly stand as a community of 23 nations spanning every continent, fulfilling our mission of saving and changing lives,” Harry shared in a statement on Thursday, July 18. “I am immensely grateful to my friend Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement.”
The duke went on to highlight Reed's “tireless efforts over the past decade,” which helped to support “thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.”
Reid was integral in building the Invictus Games.
"What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people,” Harry concluded about his former coworker. “We pray we don’t need the Games for another ten years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready.”
Though Reid stepped down from his position, he shared it was "time for someone new to take this vital movement forward into its second vigorous decade."
"Once a member of the Invictus family, you never leave," Reid noted. "I have delivered the 10-year vision I set out, which includes the introduction of winter sport which is close to my heart as a former biathlete."
Reid will no longer be the CEO of the games, but he will continue to participate in the organization.
"I remain the Pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor's Show and look forward to the exciting new projects I am developing," Reid stated, adding it was a "privilege to work closely" with the Duke of Sussex.
"His concept, passion, and drive have been instrumental in our success, in particular by focusing attention on mental health in sports rehabilitation," he concluded.