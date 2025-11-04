or
Prince Harry 'Doesn't Love' Wife Meghan Markle's Recent Social Media Posts, Feels She's 'Parading Him Around'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is reportedly 'aware' that his wife, Meghan Markle, is 'parading him around,' and 'doesn't love' her recent social media posts of their family.

Nov. 4 2025, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET

Prince Harry isn't rushing to "like" Meghan Markle's latest social media posts — and insiders said there's a reason why.

"He's very aware of her parading him around," a source told a news outlet in an article published on Tuesday, November 4. "He doesn’t love the social media displays."

Prince Harry Feels 'Paraded'

Photo of Meghan Markle shared a video of the family outing to the pumpkin patch in October.
Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram

Meghan Markle shared a video of the family outing to the pumpkin patch in October.

Markle, 44, has remained active on social media in the last few days. Last week, she shared an adorable video of a pumpkin patch outing with her and Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Days later, the Suits actress took fans along as she and her husband, 41, visited Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to attend Game 4 of the World Series.

"The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship," said the source. "But he’s also blown up his life for her … He’s used to being universally loved. Now it’s the exact opposite: actively booed — such as when the couple was shown on the Jumbotron at the Dodgers game."

Prince Harry Reportedly Criticized Meghan Markle's Holiday Line

Photo of Prince Harry reportedly criticized Meghan Markle's first-ever holiday collection.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly criticized Meghan Markle's first-ever holiday collection.

The Deal or No Deal alum debuted her first-ever holiday collection for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on October 28, but the launch wasn’t met with universal praise – reportedly not even from Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly "not thrilled" that Meghan incorporated details from their wedding into the line, which includes "Signature Candle No. 519," a subtle reference to their May 19, 2018, nuptials.

Meghan Markle Rejoined Instagram in January

Photo of Meghan Markle was reportedly excited to return to social media.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was reportedly excited to return to social media.

The insider explained that Harry was "aware" that it wasn't a "great look" for his wife and called her behavior "Fergie-esque," referencing Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s (formerly Prince Andrew) ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who had a "reputation for trading on her formerly royal husband," per the outlet.

Meghan rejoined Instagram in January, nearly five years after she and Harry stepped down from their senior roles in the British royal family and retired their @sussexroyal Instagram account. The California native was reportedly "excited" to make her social media comeback. She and Harry have made it their mission through the Archewell Foundation to create a more compassionate digital world, and Meghan hoped to lead by example.

Meghan Markle Was Formerly 'Most Trolled' Online

Photo of Meghan Markle revealed she was formerly the 'most trolled' online.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle revealed she was formerly the 'most trolled' online.

In 2020, Meghan opened up about the "almost unsurvivable [online] abuse" she endured as a result of her relationship with Harry.

"I'm told that, in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," Meghan told a group of high school students during an appearance on the "Teenager Therapy" podcast at the time. "Now, eight months of that I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby."

"But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. That’s so big — you can’t think of what that feels like," she continued.

