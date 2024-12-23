Prince Harry's Royal Return Would Make Him 'Look Like an Idiot' After Ditching His Family in 2020
Critics ripped apart Prince Harry's Netflix series POLO, which is why it might be too late for the Duke of Sussex to rejoin the monarchy after struggling to make it in Hollywood.
"It seemed to be more about Timmy and Tim Dutta than the Prince, who doesn’t appear until near the end," Harry's old friend Tommy Severn and the captain of Polo England told an outlet.
The Duke of Sussex often played polo with King Charles and Prince William, but his family's relationship with the sport was erased from the documentary.
As Harry strategizes his next move, it's unclear if he could return to the royal fold four years after moving.
"I think Harry’s cut ties so if he came back now, he’d look like an idiot," Severn shared. "William might help him because they were close — that’s the brothers' bond."
OK! previously reported on Harry's decision to avoid discussing his sibling in the series.
"There's a big gap in this because of course, polo is the favorite sport of Prince William and he isn't appearing in the documentary because he's not speaking to his brother," host Andrew Pierce said on GB News of the siblings' rift.
"I mean, you can't do a polo documentary, frankly about Prince Harry if you don't include the British royal family in it because they've been playing polo for decades," he added.
Since Harry and William are reportedly not on speaking terms, there was "no mention" of him "whatsoever," commentator Sarah Louise Robertson said. "It's almost like Harry's just erased how he got into the game in this."
Harry's hobby is often associated with nobility, and his royal upbringing introduced him to the pastime.
"That's very interesting, he's focusing solely on playing polo where he is now in the United States, and also when he plays for the charity over in Africa," Louise Roberts added. "It's like he's just eliminated that history."
The Sussexes hoped their production would make polo more accessible, but the project failed to reach Netflix's top ten list.
"Polo is a very niche sport. It's very much a sport for very wealthy people," royal expert Phil Dampier told an outlet. "The average person can't afford a polo mallet or stick let alone a horse or a horse box."
"I don't think it's going to attract many new players," Dampier added. "I spent many, many days watching the royals play polo, and I have to say it's pretty boring."
As an avid player, Harry intended to capture the reality behind polo.
"This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamor," Harry said in a statement. "We're proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments."
Harry's friend spoke to Daily Mail.