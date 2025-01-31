Abigail Spencer Fiercely Defends 'Authentic' Pal Meghan Markle After She's Been the Target of 'Painful' Attacks: 'She's the Most Glorious Human Being'
Meghan Markle has been the subject of a lot of criticism as of late, but her bestie Abigail Spencer is in her corner.
Meghan’s former Suits costar explained in a new interview it’s “not easy” to read all the negative press Prince Harry’s wife has been garnering. “It’s very painful as a friend,” she shared with Page Six, “but she is the most glorious human being on the planet, and so we just have to get behind her and support her.”
Meghan is getting ready for her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan to premiere on March 4 — after delaying it due to the Pacific Palisades wildfires — and her BFF couldn’t be happier for her.
“What I love about it is, you know, Meghan is one of my best friends, and I feel like the whole world is going to see, like, an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person,” she revealed. “You’re also going to learn a lot! I’ve learned a lot from her myself.”
Spencer even revealed the lifestyle guru taught her “how to cook.”
Spencer isn’t the only one gushing over Meghan’s new show, as Mindy Kaling also had positive things to say.
As OK! reported, The Office alum — who appears on an episode of Meghan’s new show — shared, “When you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is gonna be good. And so, it's just nice to have someone else be cooking for me. And I was like, 'I'll come to Montecito and have you cook for me and go to your garden.' And that's what we did."
Meghan and Prince Harry recently came under fire for their response to the aforementioned wildfires, where they made a public appearance to hand out food and offer hugs.
Actress Justine Bateman took to X to blast them as “ambulance chasers.” “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” she added. “They are ‘touring the damage?’ Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”
Megyn Kelly had similar sentiments, blasting the couple as “absolute cretins” who decided to “interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles.”
“We hate your wife,” she added to Prince Harry, telling her to “stop getting off on the trauma p--- of real suffering in Los Angeles.”