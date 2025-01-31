Abigail Spencer Fiercely Defends 'Authentic' Pal Meghan Markle After She's Been the Target of 'Painful' Attacks: 'She's the Most Glorious Human Being'

Meghan is getting ready for her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan to premiere on March 4 — after delaying it due to the Pacific Palisades wildfires — and her BFF couldn’t be happier for her.

“What I love about it is, you know, Meghan is one of my best friends, and I feel like the whole world is going to see, like, an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person,” she revealed. “You’re also going to learn a lot! I’ve learned a lot from her myself.”

Spencer even revealed the lifestyle guru taught her “how to cook.”