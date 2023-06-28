Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Future With Netflix Revealed After Spotify Dumps Couple
Contrary to critics, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's business endeavors aren't all over just yet.
The couple's partnership with Netflix appears to be just getting started after Spotify dumped the duo earlier this month. A spokesperson for the streaming service told a news outlet on Tuesday, June 27, that Harry and Meghan's content creation company, Archewell Productions, is in the midst of working on several projects with Netflix.
“We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” said the rep. “‘Harry & Meghan’ was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus.'”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released Harry & Meghan — where they offered insight into their rocky relationship with the royal family since stepping back from their senior duties in 2020 — in December 2022, with Heart of Invictus on its way to the small screen.
Harry and Meghan signed a five-year deal with Netflix in 2020 after leaving their royal lives behind. Around the same time, the parents-of-two signed a $20 million deal with Spotify — though it was terminated after the couple could not deliver on expected numbers, per a source.
The insider also told The Post that Spotify and Archewell “mutually agreed to part ways," with others whispering to Page Six about how Harry and Meghan came "off as being lazy and difficult,” a sentiment seemingly shared by other Spotify employees.
A rep for the couple released a statement after Spotify canceled Meghan's podcast — which launched in August 2022 — that read: "The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."
In addition to losing millions in the split from Spotify, the royal-turned-Hollywood couple seemed to have lost respect from other industry hotshots.
CEO of United Talent Agency Jeremy Zimmer took it upon himself to slam Meghan last week, saying at the time: “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent."
“And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Spotify exec Bill Simmons also called out the married couple for being "grifters" after dropping the ball with their deal. "I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation," he said on his own podcast.
A Netflix spokesperson talked to People about the couple's business plans.