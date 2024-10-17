Prince Harry Flaunts His Surprising Surfing Skills in New Video After Living in California for 4 Years

Prince Harry is embracing the California lifestyle after living in the state for four years, as the Duke of Sussex was seen surfing in a video shared by professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer .

"In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry," Bastolaer wrote in an Instagram caption. "But at Surf Ranch, it's my brother. It was an honor to have you surf with me and Kelly Slater."

Fans of Harry were excited to see him enjoying his new normal in the U.S.

"Good, he is living his best life," one person wrote.

"I love that for him. Living his best life," another added.