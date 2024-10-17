or
Prince Harry Flaunts His Surprising Surfing Skills in New Video After Living in California for 4 Years

Source: @RAIMANAWORLD/INSTAGRAM

Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020.

By:

Oct. 17 2024

Prince Harry is embracing the California lifestyle after living in the state for four years, as the Duke of Sussex was seen surfing in a video shared by professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer.

Source: @RAIMANAWORLD/INSTAGRAM

Prince Harry surfed alongside professional Raimana Van Bastolaer.

"In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry," Bastolaer wrote in an Instagram caption. "But at Surf Ranch, it's my brother. It was an honor to have you surf with me and Kelly Slater."

Fans of Harry were excited to see him enjoying his new normal in the U.S.

"Good, he is living his best life," one person wrote.

"I love that for him. Living his best life," another added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry publicly complained about royal life in 'Spare.'

The video was the first social media post of the duke since ending his solo trips to New York, London and Lesotho. OK! previously reported a source claimed the duke and Meghan Markle prepared for a "crunch talks" about the success of Harry's travels.

“Harry is due back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels," a source told an outlet while Harry was in Lesotho. “There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week."

“The success of Harry’s solo endeavors has shown that a new strategy might be needed," they added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be separating professionally.

Prince Harry

Harry's trips brought attention to his patronages after years of publicly complaining about the royal family.

“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.

“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."

Harry's solo appearances led to rumors about the Sussexes distancing themselves professionally.

“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."

“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pursued opportunities in Hollywood after leaving the royal fold.

Harry struggled to establish himself in the entertainment industry, but royal watchers believe he will return to prioritizing his humanitarian work.

“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” an anonymous source told an outlet. “He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”

Although Harry is focused on being a philanthropist, his tell-all projects and interviews continue to impact his reputation.

“Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," editor Richard Eden said on "Palace Confidential." "But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."

