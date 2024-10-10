Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are in 'Crunch Talks' to Put Together a 'New Strategy' Following His Successful Solo Trips

Prince Harry 's solo trips to New York, London and Lesotho helped the Duke of Sussex's popularity, and insiders think the royal is rushing home to have a "crunch talk" with Meghan Markle about their next steps professionally.

“The success of Harry’s solo endeavors has shown that a new strategy might be needed," they added.

“Harry is due back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels," a source told an outlet. “There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week."

“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."

“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.

When the Sussexes first moved to the U.S., they secured contracts in Hollywood as a joint brand, but they're now expected to pursue separate endeavors after a series of failures.

“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."

“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.