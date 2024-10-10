Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are in 'Crunch Talks' to Put Together a 'New Strategy' Following His Successful Solo Trips
Prince Harry's solo trips to New York, London and Lesotho helped the Duke of Sussex's popularity, and insiders think the royal is rushing home to have a "crunch talk" with Meghan Markle about their next steps professionally.
“Harry is due back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels," a source told an outlet. “There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week."
“The success of Harry’s solo endeavors has shown that a new strategy might be needed," they added.
OK! previously royal experts viewed Harry's decision to attend various charity events without Meghan as intentional.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
When the Sussexes first moved to the U.S., they secured contracts in Hollywood as a joint brand, but they're now expected to pursue separate endeavors after a series of failures.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
While Meghan continues to focus on American Riviera Orchard, Harry will return to being seen as a humanitarian.
“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” an anonymous source told an outlet. “He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”
Harry flew to Lesotho for his non-profit Sentebale, but Meghan skipped the lengthy trip, as she's juggling caring for her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“There may be a good reason she can’t leave the kids, but she’s never been to Lesotho and that surprises me — it is like a second home [to Harry],” they said, noting that the “royal family there is like his second family.”
“Sentebale is such a big part of his life, you’d think he would want to share it," they added.
While in the southern region of Africa, Harry was able to highlight his diplomacy skills.
“Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," editor Richard Eden said on "Palace Confidential." "But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."
Sources spoke to Daily Express.