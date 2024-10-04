Prince Harry Is 'Desperately Searching for Some Kind of Role' 4 Years After Leaving the Royal Family
Prince Harry is entering a new stage of his career, but his recent focus on humanitarian efforts could clash with his history of releasing tell-all projects.
Royal editor Richard Eden analyzed Harry's trajectory during the Duke of Sussex's trip to the southern region of Africa.
“Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," Eden said on "Palace Confidential." "But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."
“I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled," Eden said in reference to Prince William. "I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role.”
OK! previously reported royal experts think Harry's trips to New York, London and Lesotho helped his personal brand as rumors spread that he is distancing himself professionally from Meghan Markle.
"I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of."
"His next docuseries for Netflix on polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months," Fitzwilliams added.
Before moving to California, Harry was praised for his military service and HIV/AIDS advocacy work, and his recent public appearances reminded critics of his life before "Megxit."
"Will there be some more tours? They've been, of course, to Nigeria and he and Meghan most recently to Latin America," he noted.
"So is this part and parcel of a new strategy? Whereas Meghan develops her cooking side on Netflix, and Harry does more solo," Fitzwilliams shared while discussing the former actress' food series.
PR strategist Mark Borkowski predicted the lovebirds are pursuing their individual strengths after being called a "flop."
"There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to think there's something going on. She has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play," Borkowski told an outlet. "He seems to be going back to basics."
"They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff," he continued. "It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."
An insider echoed Fitzwilliams and Borkowski's sentiments in an interview with People.
“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," a friend shared.
"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple," a separate insider stated. "The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”