Prince Harry Is 'Desperately Searching for Some Kind of Role' 4 Years After Leaving the Royal Family

OK! previously reported royal experts think Harry's trips to New York, London and Lesotho helped his personal brand as rumors spread that he is distancing himself professionally from Meghan Markle.

"I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of."

"His next docuseries for Netflix on polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months," Fitzwilliams added.