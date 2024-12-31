Prince Harry Is 'Fostering' a Relationship With Princess Diana's Family as His 'Big' Feud With King Charles and Prince William Worsens
Prince Harry maintains a relationship with Princess Diana's siblings in the U.K., as his feud with King Charles and Prince William worsens.
“It didn't make a whole deal of sense when they only met for half an hour the first time when he came over immediately," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, referring to Harry and Charles' February meeting. “When the king meets David Beckham and not Harry, it speaks for itself."
“There is a big rift in the royal family, and there remains a big rift," he added.
In May, Harry returned to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and Diana's siblings were in attendance.
“Harry is fostering contacts with the Spencers because they supported the Invictus service at St Paul's, and we know that there's contact there and closeness that there doesn't seem to be with the royal family except with Eugenie in [Portugal]," Fitzwilliams said.
OK! previously reported Harry and Meghan Markle weren't asked to spend the holidays with the royal family.
"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet prior to the brood's gathering. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."
"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."
At the beginning of the year, Charles and Kate Middleton announced they were diagnosed with cancer, and the royals seemingly prioritized their health instead of Harry's public antics. Despite the tension between them, there was speculation that Charles still hoped to see Harry's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward added, as Archie and Lilibet haven't seen Charles since 2022.
Harry and Meghan were stripped of their security privileges when they stepped down from their senior-level roles, and the duke made it clear that he wouldn't bring his kids to the U.K. unless they were safe. As Harry's fight for police protection continues, experts wonder if the legal battle made it difficult for Charles to include his son in the festivities.
"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"