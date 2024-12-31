or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Is 'Fostering' a Relationship With Princess Diana's Family as His 'Big' Feud With King Charles and Prince William Worsens

prince harry fostering relationship princess diana family feud king charles prince william
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is close to Princess Diana's siblings.

By:

Dec. 31 2024, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry maintains a relationship with Princess Diana's siblings in the U.K., as his feud with King Charles and Prince William worsens.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry fostering relationship princess diana family feud king charles prince william
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry complained about growing up in Prince William's shadow in 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

“It didn't make a whole deal of sense when they only met for half an hour the first time when he came over immediately," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, referring to Harry and Charles' February meeting. “When the king meets David Beckham and not Harry, it speaks for itself."

“There is a big rift in the royal family, and there remains a big rift," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry fostering relationship princess diana family feud king charles prince william
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

In May, Harry returned to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and Diana's siblings were in attendance.

“Harry is fostering contacts with the Spencers because they supported the Invictus service at St Paul's, and we know that there's contact there and closeness that there doesn't seem to be with the royal family except with Eugenie in [Portugal]," Fitzwilliams said.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Harry and Meghan Markle weren't asked to spend the holidays with the royal family.

"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet prior to the brood's gathering. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."

"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry fostering relationship princess diana family feud king charles prince william
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry shared he won't bring Meghan Markle to the U.K. due to safety concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

At the beginning of the year, Charles and Kate Middleton announced they were diagnosed with cancer, and the royals seemingly prioritized their health instead of Harry's public antics. Despite the tension between them, there was speculation that Charles still hoped to see Harry's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward added, as Archie and Lilibet haven't seen Charles since 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry fostering relationship princess diana family feud king charles prince william
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids in California away from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan were stripped of their security privileges when they stepped down from their senior-level roles, and the duke made it clear that he wouldn't bring his kids to the U.K. unless they were safe. As Harry's fight for police protection continues, experts wonder if the legal battle made it difficult for Charles to include his son in the festivities.

"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.