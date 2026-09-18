Prince Harry Gives Awkward Answer When Asked About the 'Highlight' of Moving Back to the U.K.: Watch

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Prince Harry had an awkward answer when asked about the "highlight" of moving back to the United Kingdom after living overseas. "My highlight so far?" Harry, 42, repeated the question before breaking into a nervous laugh in an interview with Hello! published on Thursday, September 17. "Do I have to share it with you?"

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Inside Prince Harry's First Public Appearance Since Moving Back to the U.K.

Source: MEGA The Invictus Spirits Awards marked Prince Harry's first appearance since relocating back to the United Kingdom.

The Spare author gave no other context, except for saying the last few weeks had been "eventful." Harry attended the inaugural Invictus Spirits Awards on Thursday, September 17, honoring the contributions of competitors and supporters of his Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event he founded in 2014 for wounded and sick service personnel and veterans. The gala raised $2.2 million toward the continued operation of the games. The event marked Harry's first appearance since moving back to the United Kingdom after living in Montecito, Calif., for six years with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

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'Good to Be Back on British Soil'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States in 2020.

Harry was described as "buoyant" by reporters while meeting with some of the nominees before heading into the London venue. When asked how things were going, he replied, "Good," adding, "It's good to be back on British soil," per People.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to the U.K. in August

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018.

As OK! previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the United Kingdom on August 26. The pair retained a private residence just outside of London ahead of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, starting school in early September. Just two days into the new term, Harry and Meghan, 45, decided to pull their children out of the U.K. school after experiencing heavy traffic in the area. The distance between the facility and the family's residence was also reported as a security issue.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pulled Their Children From U.K. School

Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.