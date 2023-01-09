Prince Harry Admits He Hasn't Spoken To Stepmother Camilla 'In A Long Time': 'She's Done Everything To Improve Her Own Reputation'
Prince Harry got candid about his relationship with Queen Consort Camilla, who married King Charles in 2005.
"We haven't spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family. When we see each other, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see her as someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation and own image for her own sake," the 38-year-old told Michael Strahan during an interview for Good Morning America.
In Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10, he discussed how Camilla had to show a different side of herself after Princess Diana died.
“I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy. She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."
During an interview with Anderson Cooper, which aired on January 8, the dad-of-two was asked why Camilla was "dangerous."
"Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image,” he noted. “Because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that..."
“If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that’s what you're gonna do," he continued.
The California transplant and his brother, Prince William, even encouraged their father to not marry Camilla. “We didn't think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person, that — surely that's enough. Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was, ‘OK,'" he recalled.