Prince Harry Reveals William Was 'Seething' With 'Rage' After King Charles' Team 'Planted' Bad Press

Harry remembered the Prince of Wales’ “upset” tone, as he was “talking too fast” with a flood of emotions, according to a leaked excerpt from the tell-all transcript — which is set to hit the shelves on Tuesday, January 10.

PRINCE HARRY FEELS PRINCE WILLIAM NO LONGER RESEMBLES PRINCESS DIANA, TAKES DIG AT BROTHER'S 'ALARMING' HAIR LOSS

After the phone conversation, which took place in 2019, Harry began to do some digging and discovered one “gung-ho” member of King Charles’ communication team “devised and launched a new campaign of getting good press” for His Majesty and the Queen Consort, despite the positive news coming “at the expense of bad press” for both Prince William and his brother.