Prince Harry Was 'Honoring His Father' King Charles During Solo Trip to New York

“Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that," Charles' ex-butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy and it’s definitely a tribute to her.”

“He’s also spoken passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father’s heart. I have no doubt he was honoring his father too," Harrold noted.