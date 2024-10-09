Prince Harry Was 'Honoring His Father' King Charles During Solo Trip to New York
Prince Harry traveled to New York on Sunday, September 22, for Climate Week, and the Duke of Sussex's passion reminded a former royal staffer of his father, King Charles, despite their rift.
“Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that," Charles' ex-butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy and it’s definitely a tribute to her.”
“He’s also spoken passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father’s heart. I have no doubt he was honoring his father too," Harrold noted.
OK! previously reported royal experts viewed Harry's solo trips to New York, London and Lesotho as the duke attempting to re-establish himself as a humanitarian.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Harry's public move to the U.S. might have outshined his years of philanthropy, but his time abroad allowed him to prioritize his patronages.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
Due to Harry attending his appearances without Meghan Markle, rumors spread that the couple is separating professionally.
“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” an anonymous source told an outlet. “He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”
While in California, the Sussexes have struggled to make it in Hollywood, but the duo is expected to enter a new stage of their careers.
“Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," editor Richard Eden said on "Palace Confidential." "But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."
“I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled," Eden said in reference to Prince William. "I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role.”