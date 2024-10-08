Prince Harry Used Meghan Markle as His 'Security Blanket' Before Separating Professionally
Prince Harry has been traveling the world without Meghan Markle, and his solo trips marks a new stage in the couple's relationship and professional lives.
"Ever since moving to America, it's taken Harry a long time to feel comfortable and confident enough to go out on his own and he is really enjoying this new way of life," an insider told an outlet.
"Before he always used Meghan as a bit of a security blanket as he felt quite lost in his new role, which was completely different to his old royal life and what he had been used to," the source explained.
When the Sussexes first left the U.K., they pursued joint opportunities in Hollywood, but they're now expected to part ways professionally after struggling to thrive in the industry.
"He realizes now he doesn't need Meghan like he used to and that it's healthy for them to not do everything together," they shared.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex traveled alone to Lesotho after the WellChild Awards.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Harry was in Lesotho for Sentebale, an HIV/AIDS non-profit the duke co-founded in 2006.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
In a statement, a spokesperson explained Harry's reasoning for visiting Lesotho.
"Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting," a rep shared.
"This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation," they continued.
Harry spent his gap year in Lesotho and built upon Princess Diana's legacy of caring for HIV/AIDS patients.
"The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa," the statement reads.
"His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment," the blurb added.
An insider claimed the veteran is hopeful that his time abroad will change how he is perceived.
“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” an anonymous source revealed. “He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”
Sources spoke to OK! U.K.