Prince Harry Is 'Trying to Remind' the Public of His Years of Charity Work During His Solo Trips

Before leaving his role within the royal family, the Duke of Sussex was praised for his years of military service and advocacy work, but his tell-all projects began to outshine his philanthropic passions.

“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."

“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.