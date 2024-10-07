Prince Harry Is 'Trying to Remind' the Public of His Years of Charity Work During His Solo Trips
Prince Harry has been jet-setting without Meghan Markle as he focuses on his charity efforts — a move that is likely done on purpose.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Before leaving his role within the royal family, the Duke of Sussex was praised for his years of military service and advocacy work, but his tell-all projects began to outshine his philanthropic passions.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
Harry recently made headlines for traveling to the southern region of Africa for Sentebale without his wife.
"Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting," a rep shared.
"This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation," they continued.
Harry first cofounded Sentebale to help children diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in the nation.
"The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa," the statement reads.
"His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment," the blurb added.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the veteran hopes to be seen as more professional moving forward after being called a "flop" in the U.S.
“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” an anonymous source revealed. “He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”
Harry and Meghan are rumored to be separating their careers to recover from a series of failures in the entertainment industry.
“There may be a good reason she can’t leave the kids, but she’s never been to Lesotho and that surprises me — it is like a second home [to Harry],” the insider said, adding that the “royal family there is like his second family.”
“Sentebale is such a big part of his life, you’d think he would want to share it," they stressed.