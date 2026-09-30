Prince Harry Faces Intense Pressure to 'Distance Himself' from Uncle Charles Spencer Amid Royal Rift, Source Says

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Prince Harry is reportedly "under a huge amount of pressure" to cut the cord with his uncle Charles Spencer. According to a source, the Duke of Sussex, 42, is being urged to sever ties with 9th Earl Spencer, 62, after the recent release of his bombshell memoir about Princess Diana, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

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Prince Harry Doesn't Want to 'Turn His Back' on Charles Spencer

Source: MEGA Prince Harry isn't on the best of terms with the royal family.

"It's really the only thing that will make King Charles III and the Windsors happy," an insider told the National Examiner. “Harry understands their position, but he simply can’t imagine turning his back on his uncle, not after the way [he] and the whole Spencer clan have stood by him," they continued.

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer discussed the last years of Princess Diana's life in his new memoir.

Charles, 77, and Harry also aren't on the best of terms at the moment, but things could change if the Invictus Games founder "distances himself" from Spencer. “He was actually making progress, but now that’s all come grinding to a halt,” the source continued. “The king, and every one of his advisors, is now questioning how trustworthy he can be if he’s so openly aligned with a man that’s trying to sabotage the monarchy.”

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Buckingham Palace Previously Slammed Charles Spencer's Claims

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer made several allegations about King Charles in his book, 'Swan Song: My Sister, Diana.'

“Harry has been trying to skate down the middle and insist that he’s not taking sides, but that’s just not possible,” the insider also noted. “His uncle is going after the king with a vengeance.” In his book, Spencer alleged Charles said in a phone call the public would soon "forget" about Diana following her death in August 1997. Another claim stated that the monarch was allegedly "in love with his valet." Buckingham Palace released a rare statement earlier this month about the memoir, saying: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."

Charles Spencer Spoke About Prince Harry's Recent U.K. Return

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer discussed Prince Harry's U.K. comeback in a recent interview.