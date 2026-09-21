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Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Dodges Questions About Prince Harry's Rift With Royal Family

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Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, refused to answer a question during a recent interview about Prince Harry.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

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Charles Spencer was in no mood to discuss nephew Prince Harry's rift with the royal family.

Princess Diana's brother recently spoke to People about his upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, and quickly shut down questions about the Duke of Sussex, 42.

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Charles Spencer Was Asked About Prince Harry's 2023 Memoir 'Spare'

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image of Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer's book about Princess Diana will drop on September 22.

When the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, was asked by the publication about Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, he declined to answer.

"Is it all right if we don’t do too much Harry stuff?" Spencer responded, to which the reporter politely agreed.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Feud With The Firm Has Been Boiling for Years

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wrote about his struggles as Prince William's younger brother in his 2023 book 'Spare.'

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away as senior members of The Firm in 2020 and decided to move to Montecito, Calif. Since then, their relationship with the rest of the royal family hasn't been smooth sailing.

In Spare, the Invictus Games founder described his feelings about being the second son of King Charles, and the so-called "spare" prince to older brother, Prince William.

"The Heir and the Spare — there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy," the army veteran penned.

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image of Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in August 1997 at the age of 36.

Elsewhere in the tell-all, Harry recalled a physical fight he had with the Prince of Wales, 44, just before his royal family departure, as well as his feelings about Diana's death.

William allegedly called Meghan, 45, "rude" and "abrasive" before the 2019 altercation went down. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," Harry wrote about William's actions.

As for the late Princess of Wales, she died in August 1997 at the age of 36 after getting into a car crash in Paris.

Charles Spencer told Prince Harry and Prince William About His Memoir at 'the Same Time'

image of harry/William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding for some quite some time.

Spencer also divulged in his interview with People that he told William and Harry about his new biography — which hits bookshelves on September 22 — at "exactly the same time."

"And I can say that Harry is completely fine about it," the British peer went on, adding the duke hoped there was “nothing embarrassing” about him in it.

"I said, 'There isn’t,'" Spencer said. "I think it’s natural that people so in the public eye are concerned how they will come across in the book. But I could reassure both of them that they’re, of course, in the book, but really as examples of two little boys who had the most exceptional mother, I’m not in any way compromising their privacy at all."

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