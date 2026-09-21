Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Dodges Questions About Prince Harry's Rift With Royal Family

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Charles Spencer Was Asked About Prince Harry's 2023 Memoir 'Spare'

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer's book about Princess Diana will drop on September 22.

When the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, was asked by the publication about Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, he declined to answer. "Is it all right if we don’t do too much Harry stuff?" Spencer responded, to which the reporter politely agreed.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Feud With The Firm Has Been Boiling for Years

Source: MEGA Prince Harry wrote about his struggles as Prince William's younger brother in his 2023 book 'Spare.'

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away as senior members of The Firm in 2020 and decided to move to Montecito, Calif. Since then, their relationship with the rest of the royal family hasn't been smooth sailing. In Spare, the Invictus Games founder described his feelings about being the second son of King Charles, and the so-called "spare" prince to older brother, Prince William. "The Heir and the Spare — there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy," the army veteran penned.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in August 1997 at the age of 36.

Elsewhere in the tell-all, Harry recalled a physical fight he had with the Prince of Wales, 44, just before his royal family departure, as well as his feelings about Diana's death. William allegedly called Meghan, 45, "rude" and "abrasive" before the 2019 altercation went down. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," Harry wrote about William's actions. As for the late Princess of Wales, she died in August 1997 at the age of 36 after getting into a car crash in Paris.

Charles Spencer told Prince Harry and Prince William About His Memoir at 'the Same Time'

Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding for some quite some time.