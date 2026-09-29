Royal Family 'Still Doesn't Know What' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Motives' Are for Moving Back to U.K., Source Claims

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved Back to the U.K. on August 26

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to England last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in the U.K. on August 26, with reports stating at the time they're back across the pond for an extended period of time so their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school. However, the tiny tots were pulled from class just two days into the fall semester due to security concerns.

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King Charles Stated in a Letter the Sussexes Cannot Use Their Royal Titles

Source: MEGA King Charles wrote a letter earlier this month clarifying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal status.

Shortly after Meghan, 45, and Harry's grand comeback, King Charles sent a letter to British government officials to clarify if the couple would return to their official royal duties. The army veteran, 42, and the Suits alum stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to Montecito, Calif., in January 2020. The monarch, 77, firmly stated the Sussexes could not use their HRH titles and would remain “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

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Queen Elizabeth Refused to Let Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pursue 'Half-in, Half-Out' Roles

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in January 2020.

One royal expert told Fox News recently how Charles' letter only reiterated what Meghan and Harry agreed upon with the late Queen Elizabeth six years prior. Back in 2020, the pair inquired the sovereign to pursue "half-in, half-out" roles, meaning they would earn their own income while also supporting her and undertaking royal engagements. However, this request was denied by the queen and the duo was granted a private life in California. "The public clarification from King Charles III was another line in the sand, restating what was already agreed regarding the Sussexes' departure for the U.S. in 2020," expert Hilary Fordwich said.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be undertaking any royal duties while they are living in the U.K.