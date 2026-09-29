Royal Family 'Still Doesn't Know What' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Motives' Are for Moving Back to U.K., Source Claims
Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to the United Kingdom last month, but the royal family is reportedly still puzzled over what their plan of action is.
According to one royal source, The Firm "still doesn't know what their motives are" for returning to England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved Back to the U.K. on August 26
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in the U.K. on August 26, with reports stating at the time they're back across the pond for an extended period of time so their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school.
However, the tiny tots were pulled from class just two days into the fall semester due to security concerns.
King Charles Stated in a Letter the Sussexes Cannot Use Their Royal Titles
Shortly after Meghan, 45, and Harry's grand comeback, King Charles sent a letter to British government officials to clarify if the couple would return to their official royal duties.
The army veteran, 42, and the Suits alum stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to Montecito, Calif., in January 2020.
The monarch, 77, firmly stated the Sussexes could not use their HRH titles and would remain “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Found a Way to Pursue the 'Half-In, Half-Out' Arrangement Queen Elizabeth Refused in 2020, Expert Claims
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Already Facing Harsh Reality of U.K. Return as King Charles Restricts Their Royal Roles, Sources Say
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s U.K. Return Is a 'Nightmare for the Palace' Because 'They Can't Be Controlled,' Royal Expert Says
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Queen Elizabeth Refused to Let Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pursue 'Half-in, Half-Out' Roles
One royal expert told Fox News recently how Charles' letter only reiterated what Meghan and Harry agreed upon with the late Queen Elizabeth six years prior.
Back in 2020, the pair inquired the sovereign to pursue "half-in, half-out" roles, meaning they would earn their own income while also supporting her and undertaking royal engagements. However, this request was denied by the queen and the duo was granted a private life in California.
"The public clarification from King Charles III was another line in the sand, restating what was already agreed regarding the Sussexes' departure for the U.S. in 2020," expert Hilary Fordwich said.
Charles' memo "not only stated that the Sussexes were actually not undertaking royal engagements, it also reiterated no change in their status."
"It clarified that they are no longer working royals and that their HRH styles remain in abeyance," Fordwich added.
She also noted the "unusually explicit institutional language" the king used in the note, which "clearly indicated the degree of royal frustration regarding the Sussexes."
The letter "didn’t state anything regarding the couple leaving Britain," she said, adding: "It was more of an attempt to mitigate the ambiguity and blurred roles the couple keep creating, which is reputationally damaging to the royal brand, particularly due to the commercial aspects, as monetizing the monarchy is so distasteful."