or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Royal Family 'Still Doesn't Know What' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Motives' Are for Moving Back to U.K., Source Claims

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The royal family is still reportedly confused over what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's agenda is amid their recent U.K. move.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to the United Kingdom last month, but the royal family is reportedly still puzzled over what their plan of action is.

According to one royal source, The Firm "still doesn't know what their motives are" for returning to England.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved Back to the U.K. on August 26

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to England last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in the U.K. on August 26, with reports stating at the time they're back across the pond for an extended period of time so their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could attend school.

However, the tiny tots were pulled from class just two days into the fall semester due to security concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Stated in a Letter the Sussexes Cannot Use Their Royal Titles

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles wrote a letter earlier this month clarifying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal status.

Shortly after Meghan, 45, and Harry's grand comeback, King Charles sent a letter to British government officials to clarify if the couple would return to their official royal duties.

The army veteran, 42, and the Suits alum stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to Montecito, Calif., in January 2020.

The monarch, 77, firmly stated the Sussexes could not use their HRH titles and would remain “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth Refused to Let Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pursue 'Half-in, Half-Out' Roles

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in January 2020.

One royal expert told Fox News recently how Charles' letter only reiterated what Meghan and Harry agreed upon with the late Queen Elizabeth six years prior.

Back in 2020, the pair inquired the sovereign to pursue "half-in, half-out" roles, meaning they would earn their own income while also supporting her and undertaking royal engagements. However, this request was denied by the queen and the duo was granted a private life in California.

"The public clarification from King Charles III was another line in the sand, restating what was already agreed regarding the Sussexes' departure for the U.S. in 2020," expert Hilary Fordwich said.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be undertaking any royal duties while they are living in the U.K.

Charles' memo "not only stated that the Sussexes were actually not undertaking royal engagements, it also reiterated no change in their status."

"It clarified that they are no longer working royals and that their HRH styles remain in abeyance," Fordwich added.

She also noted the "unusually explicit institutional language" the king used in the note, which "clearly indicated the degree of royal frustration regarding the Sussexes."

The letter "didn’t state anything regarding the couple leaving Britain," she said, adding: "It was more of an attempt to mitigate the ambiguity and blurred roles the couple keep creating, which is reputationally damaging to the royal brand, particularly due to the commercial aspects, as monetizing the monarchy is so distasteful."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.