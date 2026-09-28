Charles Spencer Insists Nephew Prince Harry Wasn't 'Involved' in His Princess Diana Memoir: 'Nobody Knew About It'
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 4:35 p.m. ET
Charles Spencer clarified if nephew Prince Harry had any involvement in his recent memoir, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana.
The brother of the late Princess Diana explained during a recent sit-down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings why he kept the details of his bombshell memoir under the radar.
"I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly as a thing because I didn’t want anyone to think — particularly with Harry, who people know I had to stay in the summer — that he was in any way involved in this," the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, said during the Monday, September 28, chat.
"It was really important for me that they weren’t," he continued.
Charles Spencer Claimed Only His Wife Was Aware He Was Writing a Memoir
Harry, 42, and his wife, Meghan Markle, visited Spencer at his ancestral home, Althorp, in the United Kingdom this past summer alongside their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
"Nobody knew about it except my wife, [Cat Jarman], obviously, and the publishers. I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly," Spencer added.
"Have you talked to them after the book?" King, 71, wondered, to which Spencer simply responded: "Yes, I have."
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The journalist then asked the British peer if the Duke of Sussex and his bother, Prince William, 44, "approved" the book about their late mother.
"I don’t know. I haven’t asked about approval. Harry was sort of like, 'Is there anything in there that would be embarrassing to me?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' I’m very specific about people’s privacy," Spencer noted.
Charles Spencer Told Prince William and Prince Harry About the Memoir at 'the Same Time'
Spencer previously told People he informed his nephews about the book's release at the "exactly the same time."
"I can say that Harry is completely fine about it. He said, 'I hope there’s nothing embarrassing about him in it. I said, 'There isn’t,'" Spencer told the outlet earlier this month.
"I think they were actually worried where I was going up to with the book. It pretty much ends in 1997 with Diana’s death," he said, adding: "it’s natural that people so in the public eye are concerned how they will come across in the book."
He continued: "But I could reassure both of them that they’re of course in the book, but really as examples of two little boys who had the most exceptional mother, I’m not in any way compromising their privacy at all."