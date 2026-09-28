Charles Spencer Insists Nephew Prince Harry Wasn't 'Involved' in His Princess Diana Memoir: 'Nobody Knew About It'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Charles Spencer opened up about his new book during a recent interview.

"I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly as a thing because I didn’t want anyone to think — particularly with Harry, who people know I had to stay in the summer — that he was in any way involved in this," the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, said during the Monday, September 28, chat. "It was really important for me that they weren’t," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer Claimed Only His Wife Was Aware He Was Writing a Memoir

Source: CBS Charles Spencer said 'nobody knew' about the memoir except for his wife.

Harry, 42, and his wife, Meghan Markle, visited Spencer at his ancestral home, Althorp, in the United Kingdom this past summer alongside their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. "Nobody knew about it except my wife, [Cat Jarman], obviously, and the publishers. I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly," Spencer added. "Have you talked to them after the book?" King, 71, wondered, to which Spencer simply responded: "Yes, I have."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Was Worried the Book Would 'Embarrass' Him

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer stated there was nothing 'embarrassing' about Prince Harry in the book.

The journalist then asked the British peer if the Duke of Sussex and his bother, Prince William, 44, "approved" the book about their late mother. "I don’t know. I haven’t asked about approval. Harry was sort of like, 'Is there anything in there that would be embarrassing to me?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' I’m very specific about people’s privacy," Spencer noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer Told Prince William and Prince Harry About the Memoir at 'the Same Time'

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer's publication detailed Princess Diana's final years.

Spencer previously told People he informed his nephews about the book's release at the "exactly the same time." "I can say that Harry is completely fine about it. He said, 'I hope there’s nothing embarrassing about him in it. I said, 'There isn’t,'" Spencer told the outlet earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William were told about the book's release 'at the same time.'