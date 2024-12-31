or
Prince Harry and King Charles Will Have a 'Lovely' Reunion in the New Year, Psychic Predicts

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles haven't reunited since their February meeting.

By:

Dec. 31 2024, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and King Charles failed to reunite for Christmas, but the duo could reconcile in the new year, according to astrologist Inbaal Honigman.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

“There’s a lovely reunion of Harry and Meghan with the royals this year. In 2025, King Charles will appear with both his sons at an important ceremony, all joined by their wives afterward,” Honigman told an outlet.

"This is in aid of a special cause which all three are passionate about, and they wish to present a united front and share a warming message about the importance of families," Honigman added.

Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William continue to prioritize The Crown.

Harry's public move to the U.S. in 2020 and his explosive memoir, Spare, greatly impacted his relationship with Charles and Prince William, but Honigman is hopeful that they will find common ground in the future.

“No storm lasts forever," the psychic shared. "I envision Harry, Meghan, and their children returning to the U.K. as a family to partake in an important royal occasion together."

OK! previously reported Harry remains close to Princess Diana's family despite being on the outs with William.

“It didn't make a whole deal of sense when they only met for half an hour the first time when he came over immediately," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, referring to Harry and Charles' February meeting. “When the king meets David Beckham and not Harry, it speaks for itself."

“There is a big rift in the royal family, and there remains a big rift," he added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry claimed he won't bring Meghan Markle or their kids to the U.K. due to his ongoing safety concerns.

Harry was reportedly invited to spend the holidays with the Spencers, as the brood continues to support the Duke of Sussex and celebrate his milestones.

“Harry is fostering contacts with the Spencers because they supported the Invictus service at St Paul's, and we know that there's contact there and closeness that there doesn't seem to be with the royal family except with Eugenie in [Portugal]," Fitzwilliams said.

Since moving to California, Harry has painted his home country as dangerous, and his legal battle for security privileges seemingly prevented Charles from extending an olive branch to his youngest child.

"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet prior to the royals' celebration. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."

"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and her children haven't visited the U.K. since 2022.

In Tabloids on Trial, Harry explained why his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven't visited the U.K. since 2022.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the documentary, which premiered in July. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Honigman spoke to Daily Star.

