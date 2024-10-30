or
Prince Harry's Explosive Memoir 'Spare' Was a 'Nasty Threat' to the Royal Family

prince harry explosive memoir spare nasty threat royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry complained about Prince William in 'Spare.'

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, only strained his relationship with Prince William and the royal family even more, which is why a second installment could hurt his chances of ever reconciling with his brood again.

prince harry explosive memoir spare nasty threat royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry claimed 'Spare' could've been two parts.

"One thing one has to say about the paperback of Spare — at least it didn't include anything new," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "We know that 400 pages, according to Harry anyway, was originally cut out because it would be too sensitive. That was obviously a nasty threat."

"He also didn't give any interviews promoting the paperback, which was at least a relief," Fitzwilliams noted.

prince harry explosive memoir spare nasty threat royal family
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana brought Prince William and Prince Harry to a homeless shelter when they were children.

William is promoting his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, and the future king briefly talked about Harry in the trailer despite their ongoing feud.

"Whenever they're silent or doing their own thing, and recently doing it quite successfully solo, we wonder where will all this lead?" Fitzwilliams asked.

"The fact that in a documentary to be shown on ITV this week, we've got William mentioning Harry the first time in six years. That is extraordinary," he added. "However, it is in the context of a visit in 1993 with their mother, Princess Diana, to The Passage, a homeless shelter."

prince harry explosive memoir spare nasty threat royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William often attended events together prior to 'Megxit.'

Royal experts continue to wonder if the clip of Wiliam is an attempt at opening a door to reconciliation.

"It's part of William's drive against homelessness and trying to help the homeless, which, of course, is admirable," Fitzwilliams stated.

"But just mentioning Harry, it's quite extraordinary, given how deep the rift is. But what it would lead to, if it leads to anything, is the huge question mark, obviously," he noted.

OK! previously reported Diana's humanitarian work inspired William's passion for helping one of the U.K.'s most vulnerable citizens.

"She was determined to show them that not everybody lived in palaces, and not everybody was born with a silver spoon in their mouth," royal commentator Phil Dampier told an outlet. "Diana let them sleep rough overnight when they were younger, to show them what it was actually like."

"It's been seen by some as an olive branch to Harry because he's mentioned him for the first time in six years in this documentary," Dampier added. "I don't see it that myself. I think the rift between them is still as wide as ever, unfortunately."

prince harry explosive memoir spare nasty threat royal family
Source: MEGA

Royal experts believe Princess Diana would be 'devastated' to see Prince Harry and Prince William's feud.

Dampier predicted the late princess would be hurt to see her sons not speaking.

"They both could have done so much good for something which she was very anxious for them to do, and so I'm sure she'd be absolutely devastated," Dampier added.

"It's just a rather sad indication of the fact that something which they could have worked together on, and something which they both experienced at a young age, they're no longer doing," Dampier continued. "It's just left William on his own, and Harry's not joining in, so I don't see this as an olive branch."

