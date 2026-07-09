Prince Harry's 'Last-Minute' Buckingham Palace Denial Left Duke 'Disappointed' Before U.K. Trip Had Even Begun

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry’s return to the U.K. was already tangled in palace drama before he even arrived. The Duke of Sussex’s invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace during his London visit was “withdrawn,” his spokesman said in a statement obtained by People, shortly after the BBC reported that Harry had accepted an invitation to stay at a royal residence. Harry spent days trying to make the visit work official taxpayer-funded security for him and his family was denied. That decision contributed to Harry choosing to visit London without Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The trip was planned for events tied to the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and his family were also denied taxpayer-funded security for their visit.

Harry’s spokesman said the duke was able to formally accept the accommodation offer over the weekend once alternative security arrangements were in place. “It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason,” the spokesman told People.

Article continues below advertisement

A Visit Becomes a Standoff

Source: MEGA The dispute added fresh tension ahead of Prince Harry's U.K. visit.

The spokesman added that Buckingham Palace had known about the judgment since the previous July 2, making it “unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.” Palace sources, however, said Harry had until the end of the week to accept the offer so Royal Household staff could prepare, and he initially declined before accepting on Saturday.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What a Palace Invitation Means

Source: MEGA A royal commentator said the withdrawn invitation reinforced the palace's control over the terms of Prince Harry's visit.

“A royal invitation is more conditional than what ordinary families would extend to one another,” said royal commentator and historian Amanda Matta. “To accept a palace invitation is to agree to the family’s schedule, its discretion, and its control of how the visit is publicly portrayed.” Matta said a withdrawn invitation “rarely stems from a mere logistics failure,” even when logistics are part of the explanation. “Taking it back is a way of asserting whose terms govern the setting,” she explained. “Each camp is trying to lock in a narrative,” she added. “The palace is still briefing that accommodation stays open for future visits, so the royal family’s ‘generosity’ remains on the record even as they have shut the door in Harry’s face in the short term.”

The Narrative Fight

Source: MEGA An expert said staying silent could strengthen the Sussexes' public image.