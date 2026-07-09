Prince Harry's 'Last-Minute' Buckingham Palace Denial Left Duke 'Disappointed' Before U.K. Trip Had Even Begun
July 9 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Prince Harry’s return to the U.K. was already tangled in palace drama before he even arrived.
The Duke of Sussex’s invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace during his London visit was “withdrawn,” his spokesman said in a statement obtained by People, shortly after the BBC reported that Harry had accepted an invitation to stay at a royal residence.
Harry spent days trying to make the visit work official taxpayer-funded security for him and his family was denied. That decision contributed to Harry choosing to visit London without Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The trip was planned for events tied to the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games.
Harry’s spokesman said the duke was able to formally accept the accommodation offer over the weekend once alternative security arrangements were in place.
“It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason,” the spokesman told People.
A Visit Becomes a Standoff
The spokesman added that Buckingham Palace had known about the judgment since the previous July 2, making it “unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.”
Palace sources, however, said Harry had until the end of the week to accept the offer so Royal Household staff could prepare, and he initially declined before accepting on Saturday.
- Prince Harry's Stay at Buckingham Palace Denied Ahead of Chaotic Trip to the U.K.
- Prince Harry Accuses Buckingham Palace of 'Cynically Laying a Trap for Him' by 'Withdrawing' Lodging Offer for U.K. Visit: Source
- King Charles Lost His Patience With Prince Harry Ahead of U.K. Visit After Son Kept Changing His Plans, Insiders Reveal
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What a Palace Invitation Means
“A royal invitation is more conditional than what ordinary families would extend to one another,” said royal commentator and historian Amanda Matta. “To accept a palace invitation is to agree to the family’s schedule, its discretion, and its control of how the visit is publicly portrayed.”
Matta said a withdrawn invitation “rarely stems from a mere logistics failure,” even when logistics are part of the explanation.
“Taking it back is a way of asserting whose terms govern the setting,” she explained.
“Each camp is trying to lock in a narrative,” she added. “The palace is still briefing that accommodation stays open for future visits, so the royal family’s ‘generosity’ remains on the record even as they have shut the door in Harry’s face in the short term.”
The Narrative Fight
“A rescinded palace invitation turning a homecoming messy is exactly the kind of moment that defines a crisis: not the event itself, but who controls the story about it,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“Reacting to every leak keeps them tethered to the palace's timeline instead of their own,” she said of the Sussexes.
“The stronger play is to stay quiet on the churn, let the institution absorb the optics of a withdrawn invitation,” Philip added. “The person who says less in a chaotic news cycle almost always looks like the adult in the room.”