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Prince Harry Accuses Buckingham Palace of 'Cynically Laying a Trap for Him' by 'Withdrawing' Lodging Offer for U.K. Visit: Source

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was offered royal lodging by King Charles for his trip.

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July 6 2026, Updated 5:04 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry's trip to the United Kingdom this month initially led to King Charles offering him royal accommodations at Buckingham Palace.

However, sources told journalist Tom Sykes for his The Royalist Substack on Monday, July 6, that the offer to stay at the royal residence was "was made in bad faith" and was never intended to actually be upheld.

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Prince Harry Accepted the Palace's Offer on July 4

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image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will be spending the next few days in the U.K. to launch his 2027 Invictus Games.

While the Duke of Sussex, 41, initially accepted the proposal over the Fourth of July weekend, Buckingham Palace rescinded the offer.

An insider divulged to Sykes that Harry "is accusing the palace of cynically laying a trap for him" and "dangling a royal residence in front of him only to snatch it away."

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Meghan Markle and Her Kids Won't Be Coming to the U.K.

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex was skeptical over the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace.

The source noted the Spare author "questioning the sincerity of the palace's" suggestion is being met with skepticism by the public. It was previously reported Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, would be joining him on his trip to the U.K.

However, the Suits star and her children are now not flying to England due to security concerns.

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Prince Harry Arrived in London on July 6

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle opted not to join Prince Harry on his trip to the U.K.

According to Sykes, Harry's camp insisted he acted in “good faith” throughout conversations with the palace regarding his lodging.

Harry "sat on the invitation for days and accepted it at the last possible moment, at the weekend, for a stay beginning within about 48 hours."

The Invictus Games founder arrived in London on Monday morning without his family, People reported.

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry arrived in London on July 6.

"I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence," his rep also told the publication on July 6.

"Following the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC)’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend," they continued.

"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn," the spokesperson added of Buckingham Palace's offer pullback.

It was previously reported Charles, 77, was hoping to see Archie and Lilibet this time around and get to know them. However, it's still up in the air if Meghan and her children will join Harry for other legs of his U.K. tour as he's set to spend the next 10 days in his homeland for the 2027 Invictus Games.

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