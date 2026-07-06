Prince Harry Accuses Buckingham Palace of 'Cynically Laying a Trap for Him' by 'Withdrawing' Lodging Offer for U.K. Visit: Source
July 6 2026, Updated 5:04 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's trip to the United Kingdom this month initially led to King Charles offering him royal accommodations at Buckingham Palace.
However, sources told journalist Tom Sykes for his The Royalist Substack on Monday, July 6, that the offer to stay at the royal residence was "was made in bad faith" and was never intended to actually be upheld.
Prince Harry Accepted the Palace's Offer on July 4
While the Duke of Sussex, 41, initially accepted the proposal over the Fourth of July weekend, Buckingham Palace rescinded the offer.
An insider divulged to Sykes that Harry "is accusing the palace of cynically laying a trap for him" and "dangling a royal residence in front of him only to snatch it away."
Meghan Markle and Her Kids Won't Be Coming to the U.K.
The source noted the Spare author "questioning the sincerity of the palace's" suggestion is being met with skepticism by the public. It was previously reported Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, would be joining him on his trip to the U.K.
However, the Suits star and her children are now not flying to England due to security concerns.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reach 'Agreement' With Ecstatic King Charles to See His Grandkids During U.K. Visit Next Month: Source
- Prince Harry's Stay at Buckingham Palace Denied Ahead of Chaotic Trip to the U.K.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Travel to Europe as They 'Reassess' Their U.K. Visit With Their Kids Amid Security Protection Issue: Source
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Prince Harry Arrived in London on July 6
According to Sykes, Harry's camp insisted he acted in “good faith” throughout conversations with the palace regarding his lodging.
Harry "sat on the invitation for days and accepted it at the last possible moment, at the weekend, for a stay beginning within about 48 hours."
The Invictus Games founder arrived in London on Monday morning without his family, People reported.
"I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence," his rep also told the publication on July 6.
"Following the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC)’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend," they continued.
"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn," the spokesperson added of Buckingham Palace's offer pullback.
It was previously reported Charles, 77, was hoping to see Archie and Lilibet this time around and get to know them. However, it's still up in the air if Meghan and her children will join Harry for other legs of his U.K. tour as he's set to spend the next 10 days in his homeland for the 2027 Invictus Games.