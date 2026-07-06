Prince Harry Accuses Buckingham Palace of 'Cynically Laying a Trap for Him' by 'Withdrawing' Lodging Offer for U.K. Visit: Source

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Prince Harry's trip to the United Kingdom this month initially led to King Charles offering him royal accommodations at Buckingham Palace. However, sources told journalist Tom Sykes for his The Royalist Substack on Monday, July 6, that the offer to stay at the royal residence was "was made in bad faith" and was never intended to actually be upheld.

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Prince Harry Accepted the Palace's Offer on July 4

Source: MEGA Prince Harry will be spending the next few days in the U.K. to launch his 2027 Invictus Games.

While the Duke of Sussex, 41, initially accepted the proposal over the Fourth of July weekend, Buckingham Palace rescinded the offer. An insider divulged to Sykes that Harry "is accusing the palace of cynically laying a trap for him" and "dangling a royal residence in front of him only to snatch it away."

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Meghan Markle and Her Kids Won't Be Coming to the U.K.

Source: MEGA The Duke of Sussex was skeptical over the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace.

The source noted the Spare author "questioning the sincerity of the palace's" suggestion is being met with skepticism by the public. It was previously reported Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, would be joining him on his trip to the U.K. However, the Suits star and her children are now not flying to England due to security concerns.

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Prince Harry Arrived in London on July 6

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle opted not to join Prince Harry on his trip to the U.K.

According to Sykes, Harry's camp insisted he acted in “good faith” throughout conversations with the palace regarding his lodging. Harry "sat on the invitation for days and accepted it at the last possible moment, at the weekend, for a stay beginning within about 48 hours." The Invictus Games founder arrived in London on Monday morning without his family, People reported.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry arrived in London on July 6.