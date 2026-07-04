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Prince Harry Set to Visit U.K. Without Meghan Markle and Kids After Security Debacle: Report

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will be kicking off his 2027 Invictus Games in the U.K.

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July 4 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry will reportedly now be flying to the United Kingdom solo later this month after it was widely reported his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be traveling with him.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, will be going to London this summer to launch his 2027 Invictus Games.

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Meghan Markle Last Traveled to the U.K. in 2022

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will be traveling to London without his family later this month.

According to reports, Harry will be going to London alone, however, it's not confirmed if Meghan, 44, and their children will be joining him during other parts of the trip.

The Suits star, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, were last in Harry's homeland together back in June 2022 when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

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Prince Harry Previously Shared Concerns Over His Family's Security

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was last in the U.K. in 2022.

It was previously noted Harry wanted his children to spend time with King Charles in the U.K., but now that question still remains amid the latest development.

The Spare author was concerned about bringing his family over due to not receiving taxpayer-funded security, with the monarch, 77, also offering the Sussexes royal accommodation during their visit.

"The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit," Harry's spokesperson said in a statement on June 29.

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles was reportedly hoping to see his grandkids during Prince Harry's London trip.

Harry was continuing to "explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.," the rep said last month.

Meghan and the Invictus Games founder were recently in Europe ahead of the U.K. trip. Harry is also scheduled to attend charity engagements as well as the kickoff event for his sports games during his England tour.

Kate Middleton Hopes Prince William Will See Prince Harry During His U.K. Trip

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to get Prince William to see Prince Harry this summer.

“The things that they're going to miss is, well, everything,” he continued of his little ones. “I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland.”

Kate Middleton is also reportedly doing what she can to get Prince William to see his younger brother during his visit.

According to an Us Weekly source, "Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids."

"At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change," the insider went on, adding the Princess of Wales, 44, is also "interested in seeing the kids, as well."

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