Prince Harry Is 'the Last Thing' the Royal Family Needs as King Charles and Kate Middleton Battle Cancer

OK! previously reported one expert claimed the impact of the Sussexes' 2020 move to the U.S. is being felt as Kate and Charles undergo treatment.

“All of a sudden, the slimmed-down monarchy by default is looking very slim, so they are thin on the ground and obviously, were they still working royals, Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of the slack," Phil Dampier explained. "So it is frustrating."

"But we are where we are, and in some ways, you know, we're going to have to wait until George, Charlotte and Louis are another 10 years older before they can start performing duties," he noted. "And in the meantime, it's going to be difficult."