Prince Harry Is 'the Last Thing' the Royal Family Needs as King Charles and Kate Middleton Battle Cancer
Since Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer, it's likely the royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry at a distance to avoid any drama.
"With Kate and Charles in a difficult place, the last thing the family needs is Harry at Balmoral. Everyone knows that it couldn’t be done without also inviting Meghan and that is a step too far," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan has always been seen as the main driving force behind Harry’s public attacks on the family," Quinn continued. "William and Charles know that inviting Harry without Meghan is just to give Harry another subject for the sequel to Spare that Harry is writing."
OK! previously reported one expert claimed the impact of the Sussexes' 2020 move to the U.S. is being felt as Kate and Charles undergo treatment.
“All of a sudden, the slimmed-down monarchy by default is looking very slim, so they are thin on the ground and obviously, were they still working royals, Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of the slack," Phil Dampier explained. "So it is frustrating."
"But we are where we are, and in some ways, you know, we're going to have to wait until George, Charlotte and Louis are another 10 years older before they can start performing duties," he noted. "And in the meantime, it's going to be difficult."
The Sussexes are scheduled to travel to Colombia to discuss the effects of cyberbullying, but their trip could overshadow the Waleses.
"Now that they [have] set up as this kind of rival court, they will obviously hope that things they don't overlap what William's doing," Dampier claimed. "But it's just tragic that it's come to this, that they're doing their own thing."
The Sussexes' time in Colombia could impact their ongoing feud with the royal family.
“I think this could be one of the first steps in Meghan and Harry coming back to being working royals. It will be good to know if this has been sanctioned by the Palace or if Harry had a conversation with his father asking if he can do this," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I just can’t see them doing it without some sort of approval because this would upset the monarchy if they do it off their own back and I think there could be repercussions if they haven't been given permission by the royal household," the former royal butler continued. "If they are going to carry out a royal tour then they are acting as working royals so this could be an indication of them stepping back into royal life.”
