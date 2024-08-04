Meghan Markle Says Talking About Her Past Suicidal Thoughts Is 'Part' of Her 'Healing Journey': 'I Scraped the Surface on My Experience'

Meghan Markle is giving more insight into why she bravely shared details about her suicidal thoughts during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan, who turned 43 on Sunday, August 4, told Jane Pauley for a new interview that aired on CBS Sunday Morning. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."