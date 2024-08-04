Meghan Markle Says Talking About Her Past Suicidal Thoughts Is 'Part' of Her 'Healing Journey': 'I Scraped the Surface on My Experience'
Meghan Markle is giving more insight into why she bravely shared details about her suicidal thoughts during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," Meghan, who turned 43 on Sunday, August 4, told Jane Pauley for a new interview that aired on CBS Sunday Morning. "I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."
The Duchess of Sussex added, "If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that."
The main reason for chatting with the TV host was to talk about a new program called The Parents Network, which is through their Archewell Foundation, to address the dangers of social media.
"Our kids are young — they're 3 and 5. They're amazing," Meghan said, referring to Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. "But all you want to do as parents is protect them."
"So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," Meghan continued.
Pauley said, "You hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it."
The 39-year-old replied: "If you know how to help."
"At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder," he continued. "And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."
Meghan wants everyone to look "at it through the lens of a parent" in order to "find a solution."
Back in 2021, Meghan was candid about how being in the spotlight took a toll on her ever since she started dating Harry.
“I just didn’t see a solution,” Meghan told Oprah about living life at the palace at the time. “It’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or friends. Like, ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you.’”
“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I knew how much loss he suffered. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore, and that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he just cradled me," she continued.
Since then, the pair have been vocal about the dangers of social media and online bullying.