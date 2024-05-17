Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Rival Foreign Tours' 'Could Muddy the Waters' With the Royal Family

Although the Sussexes left the royal fold in 2020, they continue to use their duke and duchess titles professionally.

“Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals," the former royal staffer continued. "But of course the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters."

"The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up) — and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about,” they added.