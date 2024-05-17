Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Rival Foreign Tours' 'Could Muddy the Waters' With the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrapped their tour of Nigeria, and insiders think their travels could take attention off of the royal family. The source labeled the Sussexes' time in West Africa a success, but it could become an issue for The Firm later on.
"Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy," a source told an outlet. "They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government."
The couple was invited to visit Abuja and Lagos by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, where they were able to promote the Invictus Games and Archewell's initiatives while there.
Although the Sussexes left the royal fold in 2020, they continue to use their duke and duchess titles professionally.
“Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals," the former royal staffer continued. "But of course the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters."
"The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up) — and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about,” they added.
In an interview, the Duke of Sussex celebrated his work as a philanthropist alongside his wife.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
OK! previously reported Meghan and Harry gushed over their lives in California.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
On the Archewell Foundation's site, the non-profit's mission statement is an extension of the advocacy work the Sussexes did as royals.
"The Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organization created by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Our mission is simple: show up, do good," the blurb read. "We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion."
