Prince Harry May Add New Chapter To 'Spare' Paperback Addressing 'Royal Backlash': Source

Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, was released on Tuesday, January 10, and fans can't enough of the juicy tidbits he penned about his life in the royal family, from fights with Prince William to shocking confessions about losing his virginity.

While the 38-year-old reportedly confirmed he does not plan to write a sequel to the bombshell book, according to a source, he may be considering adding a bonus chapter for the paperback version.