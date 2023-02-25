OK Magazine
Prince Harry May Add New Chapter To 'Spare' Paperback Addressing 'Royal Backlash': Source

prince harry almost hosted saturday night live ahead spare release
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 25 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, was released on Tuesday, January 10, and fans can't enough of the juicy tidbits he penned about his life in the royal family, from fights with Prince William to shocking confessions about losing his virginity.

While the 38-year-old reportedly confirmed he does not plan to write a sequel to the bombshell book, according to a source, he may be considering adding a bonus chapter for the paperback version.

prince harry
Source: mega

"Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback," the insider clarified, adding that it would be out "later this year or early next, when the hard cover sales have ended."

"Readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of ‘Spare’," the insider continued.

prince harry may add chapter spare paperback royal backlash
Source: mega

Penguin Random House, who published the hardcover and audio version of Harry's tell-all tome, have not released any information on a possible new chapter or specified if a paperback copy will be released.

However, one of the Duke of Sussex's reps told an outlet that the rumors of a new chapter are "not true." They did not elaborate further.

prince harrys ex girlfriend reveals royals needy behavior
Source: mega

Despite finding himself in hot water with several members of his family following the debut of Spare, aptly named for the phrase "the heir and the spare" referring to Harry as the extra royal son, the father-of-two is pleased with the finished product.

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” an insider who spoke with the prince dished earlier this month. "He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it."

Source: OK!

The source and the publisher spoke with Page Six on the possibilities of a new chapter.

