Prince Harry 'Relieved He Got His Story Out In The World,' Doesn't 'Regret' Exposing Family Secrets In Bombshell Book: Source
Even though Prince Harry essentially threw his family under the bus in his memoir, Spare, he is happy with how it all turned out.
“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” an insider who spoke with the prince, 38, at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise wedding vow renewal ceremony said. "He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it."
While at the shindig, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, "seemed to be in extremely good spirits," the insider noted. However, they ignored any questions about King Charles' upcoming coronation in May.
When Charles was out and about attending to royal duties, he was asked if his son would be returning to the U.K. for the event.
"Can you bring back Harry?" the royal fan yelled out at Charles, who replied, "Who?" It's unclear if Charles didn't hear the remark properly or if he was shading his son.
According to expert Angela Levin, there could still be a chance Harry and Meghan show up this spring.
"King Charles is a monarch, but he’s also a father. He loves Harry," Levin explained in a recent interview. "He might not like what he’s doing, but he loves him and there’s a weakness there for him. He doesn’t want to lose him as a son."
Meanwhile, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti had similar thoughts on the ordeal.
"I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation," he shared. "I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on on that very important day."
"Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing. Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, [it] might be temporary. I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what’s happened," he continued.
