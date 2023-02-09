Prince Harry 'Relieved He Got His Story Out In The World,' Doesn't 'Regret' Exposing Family Secrets In Bombshell Book: Source

Even though Prince Harry essentially threw his family under the bus in his memoir, Spare, he is happy with how it all turned out.

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” an insider who spoke with the prince, 38, at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise wedding vow renewal ceremony said. "He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it."