Irreversible Damage: Critic Claims Prince William Will Never Forgive Prince Harry, Memoir Was 'The Final Straw'

The door may be sealed shut when it comes to a possible reconciliation between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William. While the two were feuding for quite some time, royal news correspondent Hilary Fordwich told a news outlet the shocking allegations the Duke of Sussex made about the Prince of Wales in his memoir were "the final straw" for the older sibling.
The source explained to a separate publication that the father-of-three is very "upset" he was "painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic," so he "needs time to calm down" before addressing Harry.
As OK! reported, in Spare, Harry claimed William pushed him down, teased him and called his wife Meghan Markle "rude," and though William hasn't commented on the allegations publicly, he's stewing behind closed doors.
"He is trying to accept the fact that he lost the brother he knew forever. This is a heartache that he hasn’t felt since the loss of his mother… only heightened by a sense of betrayal," royal podcast host Kinsey Schofield explained to a news outlet. "The Prince of Wales has inherited his father's temper so [he] prefers not to dwell on the topic because it does make him upset."
Despite the drama, there's a good chance their father, King Charles, will still invite the California-based couple to his May coronation in order to present a unified family image, though Schofield believes "William should keep his distance from Harry."
"What Harry and Meghan are doing, specifically to William, is selfish and destructive," she elaborated. "There will be an invitation, not only because of the PR nightmare a lack of an invite would create, but because Charles genuinely feels Harry's absence would take away from his day."
When Harry was asked about attending the special day during his sit-down with Tom Bradby, he gave a vague but optimistic answer.
"There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he replied. "There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it."
