ROYALS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, Look 'So Big' in 2024 Family Christmas Card, Fans Rave Source: mega;archewell The Sussexes are in holiday mode!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled their 2024 Christmas card on Monday, December 16. The forest green card featured six photos of the family, including a new image of son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, with their dogs — though the kids' faces weren't visible.

Source: Archewell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their 2024 Christmas card on Monday, December 16.

In the snap, Lilibet donned a cute short-sleeved patterned dress, knee-high white socks and dark shoes with her long hair down while running to the Spare author, 40, who was squatting down with his arms open. The tot's older brother ran toward the Suits alum, 43, in a neutral colored collared sweater, jeans and dark sneakers.

Source: archewell The card featured a new photo of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation. We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year," the white text read. Other pictures from the letter featured the mom-of-two hugging a young girl and one from the couple's trip to Nigeria. An insider revealed the duo sends out a different private card to friends and family.

Source: mega The duo send out a different holiday card to their loved ones.

Fans loved seeing the children since the Sussexes have kept them away from cameras, with many of them shocked over how much they've grown. "It’s very cute. Their kids are getting so big," one person commented online, while another said, "Oh my goodness, how is Lilibet so tall? Seems like she was just a toddler."

Other people applauded the couple for maintaining their children's privacy. "Really commendable how they’re determined to keep their kids out of the spotlight as much as possible. Good for them," one Reddit user said, while another noted, "I really admire how little they show their kids. It was something they identified as a priority when leaving and they’ve stuck with it. Celebrities worldwide could learn from them."

Source: mega The duo moved to California in 2020.

In an August CBS interview, the duo discussed cyberbullying and the fears they have for their offspring as they get older. "Our kids are young — they're 3 and 5. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them," the former actress shared. "So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."