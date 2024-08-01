Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Declare They Want to 'Protect' Their 'Amazing' Children in Rare Joint Interview: Watch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to make sure their kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, stay away from online harm.
In a rare new interview, which will air on CBS Sunday Morning on August 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed their urge to protect their little ones.
"Our kids are young — they're 3 and 5. They're amazing," said Meghan, who married Harry in 2018. "But all you want to do as parents is protect them."
"So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," Meghan, 42, continued.
Interviewer Jane Pauley added: "You hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it."
The redheaded royal, 39, interjected, "If you know how to help."
"At this point, we've got to the stage where every parent needs to be a first responder," Harry shared. "And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."
The controversial couple’s Archewell Foundation has been working with families to provide a support network for grieving parents and resources to children with serious mental health conditions stemming from issues involving online content.
As OK! previously reported, the highly publicized interview about preventing cyberbullying is a change of pace for the duo, who have spent years airing out the royal family’s dirty laundry.
Despite their past, the stars have been attempting to possibly reconcile with the Windsors, which is why they're trying to clean up their act.
“I still think they will reconcile at one point as they get older because I can't see two people that were so close like William and Harry not getting on again," former royal butler Grant Harrold stated to a news outlet. "I understand how it happened, family fallouts are common but there’s always part of you that wants to fix it even though it may not be the same relationship as it was before.”
In recent months, Meghan and Harry have begun focusing their efforts into their businesses instead of shading the royal family.
"Time’s a healer and I’ve noticed they haven’t said much, they’ve been very low-key and that can be showing that they are changing their direction," Harrold shared. "It’s possible that over time that could be fixed. But the only thing I am aware of is William has this massive thing about trust. I think that’s the tricky bit and could hold them back."
Despite Harry’s efforts to make amends, the wounds he inflicted on the brood are deep.
“If Harry wanted to go back into the royal family, it’s not just William and Catherine, but his dad, the King and the whole organization," the former employee said. "Harry attacked the whole lot so for him to suddenly change things they’ll be saying oh this could be risky."
"They could let him back in but he could backstab them. So I think William will just let time play its way and see how long it takes for things to heal," he explained.